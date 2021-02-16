Touchpoint platform connects fans and brands while promoting wellness in new ways during COVID-19 pandemic



MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TGHI), a media and digital technology holding company, today announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Dance It Out LLC (DIO) to utilize the Touchpoint app on iOS and Android devices. The Touchpoint app provides subscribers the ability to stream live or on-demand content hosted by their favorite celebrities and elite influencers that use the platform.

The DIO Dance Fitness app provides subscribers the ability to live stream classes hosted by International Fitness Guru and Shark Tank celebrity Billy Blanks Jr. and DIO’s global team of elite instructors. Dance It Out is a total body, high energy, cardio dance workout infused with over twenty styles of dance. Billy Blanks Jr. and the DIO team of instructors will live stream or record classes and upload to the app, providing users access to content anytime and anywhere. The fitness application will be available for download on any iOS or Android device via Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store.

Mark White, CEO of Touchpoint, said, “We are thrilled to have entered into a licensing agreement with Billy and his team at Dance It Out to produce their dance fitness app utilizing our Touchpoint platform. Importantly, the Touchpoint app is helping celebrities and fans connect in new ways during the COVID-19 pandemic. With fitness centers around the world closed due to health concerns, the Touchpoint app provides users the ability to stream live and recorded interactive content from their favorite celebrities and influencers from the safety and convenience of their home. Billy has been very successful with DIO from his Shark Tank investment to the Lifetime Network series and social media exposure. We are now able to provide him a platform to accelerate his online growth and take his brand of fitness to the next level.”

Billy Blanks Jr. founder and CEO of DIO commented, “We are excited to enter this agreement to establish DIO as a premier online dance fitness app. Subscribers will learn new dance moves in every genre, ranging from Pop, Hip Hop, Salsa, Bollywood and more. Our live stream classes will feature celebrity guest-stars from Broadway, fitness, music, TV and social media. We have built a solid foundation of class structure, instructors and celebrity content and will now be able to extend our reach with our Touchpoint partnership. They are doing something really special with their technology which will allow us to project our brand of fitness globally.”

