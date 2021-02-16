ValueSelling Associates and Training Industry study shows soft skills – active listening, empathy, and presentation skills -- differentiate companies that grew from those that didn’t in 2020
RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to research findings released today by ValueSelling Associates, Inc., 87% of high-growth companies take a value-based approach to sales compared to 45% of negative-growth companies. What top-performing salespeople do differently is focus on helping prospects understand the value gained from the product or service through each customer interaction.
New research findings also show that soft skills matter. They are especially crucial when salespeople and their customers encounter market uncertainty and rapidly shifting business needs, as we saw in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic uncertainty. The soft skills that top sales performers are better at include:
“We’ve all had to change in response to 2020’s unexpected events. The sales teams that adapted to change enabled companies to excel despite the challenges they faced, while other companies reported low or negative growth,” said Julie Thomas, CEO and President of ValueSelling Associates. “As you plan for 2021, keep in mind that a virtual selling and buying process is here to stay. Sales organizations need to be agile and flexible in using new techniques and tactics that align with evolving buyer preferences.”
ValueSelling Associates, Inc. and Training Industry, Inc. surveyed online 256 U.S. sales leaders and learning and development decision-makers about the approach their companies are taking toward sales skills and managing change through a global crisis.
Two distinct groups of companies emerged from the study — high revenue growth companies and negative revenue growth companies. High-growth companies’ leaders said 2020 was a banner year of growth, while negative-growth companies’ leaders said 2020 was the worst of the last five years.
Key study findings include:
For more detail on the survey results, download the ValueSelling Associates e-book, “How High-growth Sales Organizations Respond to Crisis.”
About Training Industry, Inc.
Training Industry, Inc. spotlights the latest news, articles, case studies and best practices within the training industry. Training Industry, Inc. research captures the collective wisdom of learning professionals, revealing fresh data on trends and practices in the evolving training market.
For additional information on Training Industry, Inc. visit www.trainingindustry.com.
About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.
ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth. We offer customized training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies to keep it simple and drive sales results. www.valueselling.com
