Glendale, CA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”), a leading provider of its own branded music video and entertainment streaming services for businesses and consumers (OTC: LPTV), today announced the launch of six of its music video channels on The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku® platform. The channels: Loop Hottest, Loop Party, Loop Hip Hop, Loop 80’s, Loop 90’s, and Loop Country give Roku users access to Loop Media’s six most popular curated 24/7 music video channels.

Combining these six live streaming music video channels with the dedicated Loop app, which is already available via the Roku channel store, allows for a deeper level of music video curation and exploration. With the Loop app, Roku users have access to an even larger selection of Loop Media’s music video library with playlists for multiple genres, moods, and decades.

“If you grew up with MTV, these 24/7 channels from Loop Media will speak to you. I grew up with MTV, and later I was the Head of Programming there, so I speak with some authority. For those who have largely experienced music videos by searching online, sewing them together in carefully curated channels will feel like a fresh idea. Bottom line, these music video channels are so much fun to watch,” said Andy Schuon, Head of Loop Media Studios.

Roku is the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S. by hours streamed (Kantar, November 2020). The Roku Channel delivers thousands of titles, including free movies and TV episodes. In Q4 2020, The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with more than 61 million people.

In addition to enjoying Loop Media’s entertainment on Roku devices, consumers can enjoy one of the world’s largest and most current music video libraries with the Loop Media mobile app for iPhone, Android, and all leading Smart TV platforms. Businesses can also entertain their customers using the Loop Player, a proprietary set top box that plays Loop Media’s expertly curated collection of music, film, TV, sports, and gaming videos.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. is a leading provider of video streaming services for businesses and consumers that features its own branded music and entertainment channels and curated playlists. Through its proprietary Loop Player for businesses and interactive mobile and TV apps for consumers, Loop Media is the only company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to consumers and venues out of home.

Loop Media’s content reaches thousands of out-of-home (OOH) locations including hotels, bars/restaurants, office buildings, and retail businesses, as well as millions of consumers in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America through its apps for iOS, Android, and Huawei, as well as connected TVs and Smart TVs. To date, these include Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AT&T TV, Hisense, JVC, LG, Philips, Roku, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, VIZIO, and free ad-supported TV platforms TIVO+, Plex, DistroTV, and GSTV.

One of the largest and most important libraries of music videos, live performances, and other content ever assembled fuels Loop Media channels in a multitude of genres and moods: non-music channels focused on movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel, viral videos, and more. The Loop consumer apps allow users to create their own playlists or “Loops” and share them live with interactive watch parties. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing, and branded content from free-ad-supported-television (FAST) and from subscription offerings.

Download the Loop app by searching “Loop Media” on your Smart TV's app store or opening loop.tv/app on your mobile device. To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

