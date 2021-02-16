OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mariner Wealth Advisors landed ten of its advisors on Forbes’ 2021 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list. The list recognizes advisors who have established a local reputation for forging positive change in their clients’ lives.



Managing Director Rob Thomas ranked #5 for Western Pennsylvania; Managing Director Jake Kern ranked #6, followed by Senior Wealth Advisor Trey Barnes as #7 for Kansas; Managing Director Jim Siemonsma ranked #9 for Nebraska; Managing Director Jana Shoulders ranked #10 for Oklahoma; Director and Senior Wealth Advisor Faith Xenos ranked #14 for Miami, Fla.; National Managing Director, Wealth Consulting, Keith Plywaczynski ranked #39 for Illinois; Managing Director Pamela Thompson ranked #39 for Kentucky; Managing Director Patrick Kimbrough ranked #99 for North Texas; and Director and Senior Wealth Advisor Justin McCarthy ranked #140 for New York City.

Xenos climbed the list from the #47 spot in 2020 and Shoulders climbed from the #27 spot. Kern held steady at #6, and Thomas, Barnes, Siemonsma, Thompson, Plywaczynski, Kimbrough and McCarthy debuted on the list for the first time. These advisors who have unique niches across the wealth management space, share the commonality of putting their clients first and delivering personalized financial advice tailored to their needs.

“Congratulations to our advisors for this recognition, and to all of the advisors on the list,” said Marty Bicknell, CEO and president of Mariner Wealth Advisors. “This accolade reflects the client-first approach that our advisors enact every day to build our relationships across the nation. Divided only by geography, they are united toward the goal of improving their clients’ financial futures and uplifting the strength of Mariner Wealth Advisors custom advice and solutions.”

The 2021 ranking of the Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list was developed by SHOOK Research. Each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including: due diligence interviews; industry experience; compliance records; revenue produced; and assets under management.

About Mariner Wealth Advisors

At Mariner Wealth Advisors, we provide 360° advice designed to last. We focus on one thing—partnering with clients to create a financial strategy for today and beyond that’s flexible enough to change along with them. The ultimate goal? Helping clients identify what is important so they can achieve their goals—we’re committed to being here for everything life brings their way. We’ve built our firm around what our clients need. We began by offering wealth planning resources and then added services from tax planning to insurance – under one roof. We believe this integrated approach to wealth management helps simplify our clients’ lives. Founded in 2006 with $300 million in assets under advisement, Mariner Wealth Advisors has grown to more than $39 billion in assets under advisement (as of 12/31/20).

