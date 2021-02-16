Dublin, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Anti-Fog Coatings and Films" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The advent of engineered surfaces in the last decade has produced new techniques for enhancing a wide variety of surfaces and interfaces of materials.
For example, the use of engineered surface textures in the micro- and nano-scale has provided non-wetting surfaces capable of achieving less viscous drag, reduced adhesion to ice and other materials, self-cleaning, anti-fogging capability, and water repellency. These improvements result generally from reduced interface contact (i.e., less wetting or non-wetting) between the solid surfaces and contacting liquids.
Undesirable surface behaviour can create problems in a range of optical applications. The utilization of advanced surface coating technologies can be used to address a wide variety of these problems.
Examples include:
Anti-fog coatings are also known as non-mist coatings and have grown in use in eyewear and headgear in the last few years. Fogging by moisture condensation on transparent substrates presents a major challenge in several optical applications that require excellent light transmission characteristics, such as eyeglasses and vehicle windshields, and can lead to serious hazards involving in blurred vision, light scattering, energy consumption and safety hazard during the usage process of transparent glass and plastics. These problems limit the uses of transparent polymeric materials.
Their development has accelerated through breakthroughs in the use of inorganic materials such as TiO2, or SiO2, polymers containing polar functions such as hydroxyl (OH), carboxyl (COOH), and ester groups (COOR), and the textured or porous surfaces.
Applications that benefit from anti-fog treatments include:
There are two main types of anti-fog coatings:
Combinations of both have also been developed.
Report contents include:
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
1.1 Aims and objectives of the study
1.2 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 Why anti-fog coatings?
2.2 Advantages over traditional coatings
2.3 Market drivers and trends
2.4 End user market for anti-fog coatings
2.5 Global revenues for anti-fog coatings and films
2.6 Market challenges
3 OVERVIEW OF ANTI-FOG COATINGS
3.1 Properties
3.2 Production and synthesis methods
3.2.1 Film coatings techniques analysis
3.2.2 Superhydrophobic coatings on substrates
3.2.3 Electrospray and electrospinning
3.2.4 Chemical and electrochemical deposition
3.2.4.1 Chemical vapor deposition (CVD)
3.2.4.2 Physical vapor deposition (PVD)
3.2.4.3 Atomic layer deposition (ALD)
3.2.4.4 Aerosol coating
3.2.4.5 Layer-by-layer Self-assembly (LBL)
3.2.4.6 Sol-gel process
3.2.4.7 Etching
3.3 Methods for producing anti-fog coatings
3.4 Types of anti-fog coatings
3.4.1 Hydrophilic coatings
3.4.1.1 Superhydrophilic anti-fogging
3.4.2 Hydrophobic and superhydrophobic coatings and surfaces
3.4.2.1 Hydrophobic coatings
3.4.2.2 Superhydrophobic
3.4.3 Oleophobic coatings and surfaces
3.4.3.1 SLIPS
3.4.3.2 Applications
3.4.3.3 Hydrophilic/oleophobic anti-fogging
3.4.4 Zwitterionic polymers
3.4.5 Biomimetic anti-fogging materials
4 MARKETS FOR ANTI-FOG COATINGS AND FILMS
4.1.1 Automotive
4.1.2 Solar panels
4.1.3 Healthcare and medical
4.1.4 Display devices and eyewear (optics)
4.1.5 Food packaging and agricultural films
5 ANTI-FOG COATINGS AND FILMS COMPANY PROFILES
6 REFERENCES
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/owh48w
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: