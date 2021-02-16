New York, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infrared Thermometers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957120/?utm_source=GNW

the-counter (OTC) is witnessing a sudden surge in demand as temperature screening and monitoring becomes more popular, prominent and even mandatory in countries worldwide. With fever being a telltale symptom of COVID-19, the beginning of the pandemic witnessed all airport authorities worldwide deploy infrared thermometer guns to screen for sick passengers. With the pandemic spreading and with most countries experiencing community spread, the practice of fever detection has become more widespread. Currently, supermarkets, shopping malls, offices and all other public spaces have begun scanning customer temperatures to identify and isolate COVID-19 patients. Use of thermometers among public health officials has also skyrocketed with governments imposing mandatory screening, contact tracing and strict quarantine for people with COVID-19 symptoms. Even consumers are stepping up their spending on medical essentials such as hand sanitizers, medical masks, gloves, vitamin supplements and thermometers. OTC purchases of thermometers have therefore spiked significantly since the start of the pandemic. Especially benefiting are infrared thermometers given their non-contact use which is valuable given the highly transmissible nature of COVID-19 via infected surfaces and physical contact. Until a vaccine is ready, temperature monitoring will be the new norm and will become as commonplace as security checks after the 9/11 attacks.



An infrared thermometer, being easy to use and accurate, is utilized for measuring temperature without physical contact and could be easily and correctly calibrated without much effort. Infrared thermometers offer more accurate and reliable results in comparison to conventional thermometers. An infrared thermometer deduces temperature from a part of thermal radiation, also referred as black-body radiation, that the object required to be measured emits. An infrared thermometer is occasionally also referred as temperature gun or non-contact thermometer due to its ability of measuring temperature through a distance; while at times the thermometer is referred as laser thermometer since a laser is utilized for aiming the thermometer. In the post COVID-19 period innovation will emerge to spur new growth opportunities. A noteworthy innovation already brought to the market is a next-generation, smart infrared thermometer developed in Taiwan integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce erroneous readings. The AI feature enables the device to measure temperatures by detecting people’s faces. This reduces errors owing to interference from radiation emitted by objects held in an individual’s hand being screened. Another notable innovation is the launch of non-contact forehead infrared thermometer developed by DeltaTrak. The new solution is expected to play a vital role in tackling the challenges arising from the spread of corona virus. The FDA approved device provides instant temperature readings without making any physical contact with the individual being screened. The innovative COVID-19 risk prevention solution is primarily designed to reduce cross contamination and improve safety while conducting daily preventive protection processes in large workforce environments.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957120/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Infrared Thermometers

COVID-19 Infection spreads like Wild Fire Globally, Infrared

Thermometers Play an Indispensible Role in Identifying

Infected Patients

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Worldwide

Total Global COVID-19 Cases Distribution (in Percentage) by

Country

COVID-19 Cases Worldwide: Total Cases, Deaths, Cases Per

Million Population and Deaths Per Million Population for Top

Nations (As of 23rd April 2020)

Body Temperature - An Important Indicator of Health and Well-Being

Non-Contact Thermometers Score High During Pandemics

As the World Economy Struggles under Covid-19 Impact, Infrared

Thermometer Sales Rises High

US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

Leading US Employers Deploying Infrared Thermometers for COVID-19

Detection

Competitive Scenario



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Number of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market for

Infrared Thermometers

Global Number Of Deaths Caused Due To Communicable Diseases (In

000s)

Innovations in Infrared Thermometers to Propel Market Growth

Select Launches of Infrared Thermometers

DeltaTrak Introduces Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometer

(2020)

Advanced Technology-embedded Compact Infrared Thermometer

Self-Care Management Evokes Sales Opportunities

COVID-19 Results in Notable Shortage of Thermometer Stocks

Employers? Focus on Temperature Screening at Workplaces to

Boost Infrared Thermometers Demand

Regulatory Guidance on Temperature Screening at Workplaces

US

Canada

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Amazon to Start Temperature Screening of Warehouse Workers

amidst Growing Unrest about COVID-19 Exposure

Parks & Attractions Brace Temperature Screening for Guests

amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Exponential Increase in Urban Population to Drive Market Expansion

Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in

Thousands: 1950-2050P

Aging Population: A Potential Growth Driver

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries

for 2018

Increasing Pediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities for

Manufacturers

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

Global Population of Children Between 0-4 years (2015 & 2020P)

Accuracy Concerns of Infrared Thermometers

Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights Need to Redesign Temperature Guns



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Forehead by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Forehead by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Forehead by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Ear by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Ear by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Ear by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Multifunction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Multifunction by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Multifunction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Offline by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Impact of Covid-19 on the US Infrared Thermometers Market

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in the US

Leading US Employers Deploying Infrared Thermometers for COVID-19

Detection

Market Analytics

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by Type -

Forehead, Ear and Multifunction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Forehead, Ear

and Multifunction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by

Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Forehead, Ear

and Multifunction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by

Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Forehead, Ear

and Multifunction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Impact of Covid-19 on the Chinese Infrared Thermometers Market

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in China

Market Analytics

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: China Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by

Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Forehead, Ear

and Multifunction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: China Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by

Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Forehead, Ear

and Multifunction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in France

Market Analytics

Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: France Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by

Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Forehead, Ear

and Multifunction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: France Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in Germany

Market Analytics

Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by

Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Forehead, Ear

and Multifunction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in Italy

Market Analytics

Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by

Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Forehead, Ear

and Multifunction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in the UK

Market Analytics

Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by Type -

Forehead, Ear and Multifunction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Forehead, Ear

and Multifunction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in Spain

Market Analytics

Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by

Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Forehead, Ear

and Multifunction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by

Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Forehead, Ear

and Multifunction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Forehead, Ear and Multifunction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Infrared

Thermometers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Infrared

Thermometers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Forehead, Ear and Multifunction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers

by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Forehead, Ear and Multifunction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



INDIA

Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: India Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by

Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Forehead, Ear

and Multifunction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: India Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Infrared Thermometers

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Forehead, Ear and Multifunction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Infrared Thermometers by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Infrared Thermometers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Forehead, Ear and Multifunction for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Infrared Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Infrared Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 128: Latin America Historic Review for Infrared

Thermometers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 129: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Infrared

Thermometers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019



Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Forehead, Ear and Multifunction for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 134: Latin America Historic Review for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 135: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Infrared

Thermometers by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 137: Argentina Historic Review for Infrared Thermometers

by Type - Forehead, Ear and Multifunction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 138: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Infrared

Thermometers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957120/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001