Amfeltec Corporation, announced today that the first product of Amfeltec's Arowana PCI Express SSD Board™ Family, the Industrial 1U PCI Express Gen 3 SSD Board, is now in full production.



Presently, these PCI Express boards have the most advanced design on the market, providing the user with maximum robustness and versatility for various high-speed industrial applications.

The 1U PCI Express Gen 3 SSD Board has a rugged design, a storage capacity of 1 TB, and industrial or automotive operating rates (-40°C to +95°C, and -40°C to +105°C, respectively).

The SSD board is available in two versions:

SKU-090-31-x1 (with x1 PCIe upstream connector – this version can be used in embedded appliances that are limited to PCIe slots with only x1 PCIe connectors).

SKU-090-31-x4 (with x4 PCIe upstream connector – this version offers the maximum performance (read transfer rate of 2,013 MB/sec; write transfer rate of 1,822 MB/sec).

The new PCI Express SSD board’s dimensions are 1 30/32” x 1 1/5” (49mm x 30mm), which makes it the smallest PCI Express SSD board on the market. The bracket, which is a typical obstacle of 1U vertical board placement, is absent on this model: the board sits firmly in its PCIe slot because of its small size, and because it features Amfeltec’s PCI Express Retainer (US Patent #7,850,475).

“Amfeltec continues its trend of innovation with this new concept: a PCI Express Gen 3 SSD board family that combines a rugged design, industrial temperature range of operation, and exceptional performance,” says Michael Feldman, President and CTO at Amfeltec Corp. “The

Initial 1U PCI Express Gen 3 SSD board will be joined by the 2U PCI Express Gen 3 SSD board, which has a storage capacity up to 8 TB, and a read/write performance 12,000 MB/sec and 12,000 MB/sec, respectively.

For additional information please visit the product line page:

About Amfeltec Corporation:

Amfeltec is a Canadian company, incorporated since 2005. It is a leading provider of complex and innovative solutions for the world’s diverse electronics markets. Amfeltec specializes in electronic engineering, with emphasis on high-speed interconnect technologies, a large variety of computer hardware expansion products, telecommunications connectivity products, and testing & production tools.

All Amfeltec products are designed and manufactured in Canada, and most are covered by one or more United States patents.

