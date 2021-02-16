PRESS RELEASE Kiruna on February 16, 2021

Copperstone Resources AB (publ) (“Copperstone” or the “Company”) completed a rights issue with subscription period from January 11, 2021 to January 25, 2021, which provided the Company with proceeds amounting to approximately MSEK 160. Given the high subscription rate, the Company has decided on the previously communicated so-called overallotment issue of approximately MSEK 10.3 to the JOHECO AB, a closely related company to Chairman Jörgen Olsson. Through the rights issue and over-allotment issue, the Company will therefore receive approximately MSEK 170 before issue costs of approximately MSEK 7.



The rights issue and overallotment issue have now been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket) and the last day of trading in COPP BTA B will be February 17, 2021. The stop day will be February 19, 2021. Shares are estimated to be delivered to the shareholders’ accounts on February 23, 2021.

Through the rights issue, the Company’s share capital increases by SEK 32,063,785.10, from SEK 64,127,570.30 to approximately SEK 96,191,355.40, through a new issue of 320,637,851 shares. The number of shares thereby increase from 641,275,703 shares to 961,913,554 shares, each with a quota value of SEK 0.10. Through the overallotment issue, the Company's share capital increases by an additional SEK 2,060,000.00, from SEK 96,191,355.40 to SEK 98,251,355.40. The overallotment issue results in 20,600,000 new shares and the number of shares increase from 961,913,554 to 982,513,554 shares, each with a quota value of SEK 0.10.

Advisors

Financial advisor to Copperstone in connection with the Rights Issue is Arctic Securities AS, filial Sverige and legal advisor is Hannes Snellman Attorneys.

For more information, please contact

Chairman of the board Jörgen Olsson at +46 (0) 703 – 420 570

jorgen.olsson@deciso.se

CEO Michael Mattsson at +46 (0) 705 – 739 777

michael.mattsson@copperstone.se

info@copperstone.se or www.copperstone.se

ABOUT COPPERSTONE

Copperstone Resources AB is a mineral exploration company formed in 2006. During 2019, the Company acquired Viscaria deposit in Kiruna and accordingly, the Company’s strategy was revised. The goal is to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine. The deposit’s high level of copper and the geographical location provide for good conditions to become a key supplier of qualitative and responsible produced copper to customers who are driving the global change towards an electrified society. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone has several Exploitation Concessions and Exploration Permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan), all of which are located in Sweden. The Company’s shares are subject trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker COPP B). The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8 505 65 172.





