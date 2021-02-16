Milford, Massachusetts, USA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KPM Analytics Inc. announced today that it has acquired EyePro System S.r.l., a company headquartered in Trento, Italy, that specializes in vision inspection technology and vision-based process control solutions for the baking and snack industries. “We are very excited to have EyePro join KPM Analytics as we build a business seeking to better serve our customers in the food industries,” says Brian Mitchell, CEO of KPM Analytics. “EyePro has established itself as a pioneer in the growing market for vision inspection systems, mainly in the area of baked foods production. EyePro’s technology and product offerings are highly complementary to those of our Sightline Process Control brand. When combined with the balance of our operating divisions, the addition of EyePro to KPM Analytics further establishes our leadership position in agriculture and food analysis solutions.”

Driven by growing quality demands of consumers, food safety, supplier competition, and Industry 4.0 automation, the need for automated vision systems continues to grow, especially in the food production industry in relation to quality inspection, process control, product handling, and automated inspection/rejection applications. With 100% in-line inspection capability and automatic defect removal, system users can immediately increase productivity, reduce production costs, and improve product quality. The EyePro and Sightline product lines of KPM Analytics deliver this immediate and quantifiable value by leveraging leading technologies, applying deep application and measurement algorithm know-how, and working closely with food producers on full integration into new and existing production lines.

“EyePro System began more than 20 years ago as a start-up company of FBK Research Institute in Trento, Italy, and we have a long history of serving the quality management needs of many global leaders in industrial baked foods production. We are very excited to be part of KPM Analytics bringing a strong team with expertise in vision technology and automatic classification, and a strong, established position in food inspection systems,” says Andrea Bertuolo, General Manager of EyePro System. “KPM Analytics has a primary focus on the food industry with several strong product brands and a global marketing, sales, and service organization. So, being part of KPM Analytics really helps us achieve our growth goals and our desire to best reach and service our growing customer base.”

With EyePro as part of KPM Analytics, customers will experience improved sales & service support globally, increased manufacturing capacity and regional presence, a deeper technology portfolio, and a wider range of systems and applications. EyePro will continue to center its business and operations from its headquarters in Trento, Italy.

###

About KPM Analytics

KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation, focused primarily on analyzing critical parameters within the food, agriculture, clinical and environmental sectors. We provide a comprehensive range of products and services to uniquely solve our customers’ problems. Our product brands are AMS Alliance, CHOPIN Technologies, EyePro System, Process Sensors, Sensortech, Sightline, and Unity Scientific. Each has a long history of delivering advanced and reliable analysis solutions to ensure product quality and optimize process efficiency, with customer service at the center of everything we do. Visit www.kpmanalytics.com to learn more.

About EyePro System

EyePro System is a leader in the field of vision technology for the baking and snack food industry. We provide integrated solutions for product inspection, process control, and product handling. Our systems are designed to improve product quality, optimize production processes, reduce waste, and maximize line efficiency. Visit www.eyeprosystem.com to learn more.

About Union Park Capital

Union Park Capital is a private equity firm solely focused on lower middle-market industrial technology companies. Union Park takes a long-term perspective to help stakeholders build value over time and drives value creation through profitably growing a business, not financial engineering. Union Park Capital is based in Boston, MA, and has extensive investments and expertise in the analytical instrumentation sector. For more information, visit www.union-park.com.

Bob Schumann KPM Analytics (774) 462-6727 bschumann@kpmanalytics.com