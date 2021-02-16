PALM BEACH, FL, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RelSup dietary supplements are going on a date next month with buyers from large and small retailers in the United States.
“Our representatives will promote RelSup dietary supplements at the annual ‘Store Brand Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program’ hosted by ECRM, an industry organization that brings together manufacturers of new brands with retail buyers,” said Steven Berens, president of RelSup, the U.S. distributor. “We will get to highlight the benefits of our flagship dietary supplements to more than 50 buyers from major retailers across America.”
ECRM, an acronym for Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing, is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. ECRM hosts these virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers. Buyers attending the ECRM event will represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.
Berens said he expects RelSup’s product line, which aids digestive and liver health, will impress the retail buyers.
RelSup, short for reliable supplements that you can trust, recently rolled-out its flagship products on Amazon.com:
“We developed supplements that address common health issues people face every day,” Berens said. “Our supplements target digestive health because the body needs nutrients to function properly."
To purchase RelSup supplements, visit Amazon or Walmart.com.
Robert Grant RelSup 561-421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com
