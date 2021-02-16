CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity , Inc., the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, today announced the formation of Benevity Impact Labs, an incubator and resource hub bringing new data, research and insights to help companies, nonprofits and individuals maximize their impact and authentically live their purpose.



Expectations of corporate purpose changed dramatically in 2020 as the world battled a global pandemic, a devastating economic downturn, a reckoning on racial injustice and disastrous manifestations of climate change. Throngs of companies released statements of support and solidarity, but critics of stakeholder capitalism said it was too hard to pinpoint any tangible, measurable actions taken by the corporate world. Benevity Impact Labs will help companies buck the idea of “purpose-washing” by giving them cutting-edge data, insights, inspiration and resources to develop an authentic corporate purpose strategy and showcase how their actions are driving measurable change.

“Moving from commitment to action is one of the biggest challenges corporations are facing as they fully recognize the dual mandate of purpose and performance in business today,” said Bryan de Lottinville, Benevity Founder and Executive Chairperson. “With Benevity Impact Labs we’re augmenting our platform, giving companies the consultative resources they need to learn from leading peers and align to the latest research and trends as they formulate a strategy and plan future initiatives. We believe this will be a game changer for organizations looking to begin or accelerate their purpose journey.”

Benevity Impact Labs will combine Benevity’s robust data and insights, with third-party research, to report on the top trends shaping corporate purpose. With unparalleled access to the world’s most iconic brands, this initiative will bring industry-leading resources that can be used by companies, causes, partners, and the broader community to capture and measure the full range of impact from their strategies and investments.

To lead the Impact Labs, Benevity has added a new role to its executive leadership team: Chief Impact Officer. Sona Khosla, who served as Benevity’s Vice President of Marketing for more than five years, is being promoted to this position to further elevate the company’s focus on helping corporations achieve both social and business impact.

“For more than five years, Sona has helped Benevity and our clients stay at the forefront of emerging trends around corporate purpose and stakeholder engagement, enabling them to identify and adopt ground-breaking strategies to maximize their social and business impact. We are delighted for Sona to share more of Benevity’s research, data and thought leadership with the world, while also ensuring our products and services deliver on the innovation and opportunities surfaced through Benevity Impact Labs,” closed Kelly Schmitt, Benevity CEO.

More information about the Impact Labs can be found at benevity.com/impactlabs

