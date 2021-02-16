zavvie, the first end-to-end real estate brokerage platform that offers the full spectrum of selling solutions, and Fathom Realty, LLC, a national, cloud-based, technology-driven, residential real estate brokerage, today announced that the companies will work together to power “Fathom Offers,” a service that lets homeowners receive and compare multiple offers for their homes.

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zavvie, the first end-to-end real estate brokerage platform that offers the full spectrum of selling solutions, and Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a holding company that primarily operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fathom Realty, LLC, a national, cloud-based, technology-driven, residential real estate brokerage, today announced that the companies will work together to power “Fathom Offers,” a service that lets homeowners receive and compare multiple offers for their homes.



Selling a home involves crucial decisions, starting with “What's the best way to sell?” Homeowners want the help of a qualified real estate professional, but many real estate agents limit themselves to traditional selling options. With Fathom Offers, powered by zavvie, agents will have access to additional home selling alternatives, including attracting iBuyers and providing “buy before you sell” solutions. iBuyers are qualified homebuyers, typically technology companies, that purchase homes for cash in as little as two weeks, without touring a property or attending an open house. “Buy before you sell” is a bridge option that allows homeowners buy their next home before selling and moving out of their current home.

“zavvie’s custom, centralized selling solutions platform helps connect agents, home sellers and selling solution providers. Our partnership provides Fathom agents with additional technology tools that allow their clients to receive multiple offers on their homes with the push of a button,” said Fathom CEO Joshua Harley. “As we continue to focus on ensuring Fathom agents are set up for success, we are committed to bringing them a robust suite of products and services to help increase their productivity.”

“We are excited to partner with Fathom to help their agents generate more seller leads and win more listings,” said Lane Hornung, zavvie co-founder and CEO. “We built zavvie for brokerages like Fathom Realty, an agent-centric brokerage putting modern agents at the center of every sale. Consumers want to quickly sell their homes at the best price. With multiple options for home sellers in today’s market, Fathom Offers simplifies the process and gives agents the tools they need to sell more homes and grow their businesses.”

About Fathom Realty

Fathom Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Fathom Realty Holdings, LLC, a national, virtual, full-service real estate brokerage that leverages proprietary cloud-based software called IntelliAgent to operate a Platform as a Service model (PaaS) for the residential real estate industry. Fathom offers real estate professionals 100% commission, small flat-fee transaction costs, support, technology, and training, all powered by best in class operational efficiencies. For more information visit www.fathomrealty.com.

About zavvie

Zavvie is a technology company that is empowering the modern agent by making it easy to provide all selling options: iBuyer, Bridge, and Open Market through our proprietary Offer Optimizer™ Suite. Zavvie gives top brokerages and agents all they need to thrive in today’s evolving real estate landscape: easy to use tools, technology, training, marketing, and strategy. Discover more at zavvie.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including, but not limited to, growing Fathom Holdings’ agent network and helping increase agents’ productivity. No assurance can be given that Fathom Holdings will be successful in these endeavors. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Fathom Holdings’ control, including: risks in effectively managing rapid growth in its business; risks associated with making and integrating acquisitions; reliance on key personnel; technology risks; competitive risks; and the others set forth in the Risk Factors section of Fathom Holdings’ registration statement for its initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Fathom Holdings undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

