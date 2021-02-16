MONTREAL, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semeon Analytics, an ATW Tech Inc. company, is pleased to announce its most recent contract with a branch of the U.S. military to apply its technology to better understand how complex composite materials can fail and therefore facilitate the development of processes that safeguard components assembled with these new materials.



The contract follows the release of Semeon’s latest artificial intelligence semantic analysis engine, including a series of unique features that can be used to better understand key concepts in text from a number of very different types of content sources such as databases, enterprise content management systems, file servers and more. The new features enable the following types of applications:

Better understand how different steps in chemical or mechanical manufacturing processes impact one another.

Save time by not repeating the same manufacturing mistakes.

Devise more effective manufacturing processes that are less likely to yield components that can fail.



The U.S. military project dovetails on several successful engagements with similar Canadian institutions. In the context of these mandates, Semeon supports numerous languages including English, French, Spanish, German, Russian and Arabic, which enables our efforts to aggressively target the North American and European markets.

Alkis Papadopoullos, Semeon’s head of R&D, says “Thanks to its state-of-the-art sentiment analysis, semantic and unique intent analysis capabilities, Semeon holds a strong market position as it can now help customers better connect dots between sophisticated and complex data sets and subject matter.”

Semeon Analytics’ profile

Semeon is a Quebec-based technology company that has developed an artificial intelligence technology. Over the past 5 years, Semeon has combined techniques of semantic, sentiment, intent and statistical analysis with artificial intelligence driven natural language processing systems to develop a platform capable of automatically analyzing, classifying and visualizing data from multiple channels and a powerful workbench suite which permits even non-experts to customize classification and filtering settings without the need for cumbersome rule sets. Semeon provides its clients with a platform for precise text analysis, intelligent and flexible for decoding, understanding, and summarizing customer feedback on specific elements. For this purpose, Semeon's natural language text analysis technology allows to browse through thousands of customer comments, to extract the concepts expressed, to classify these as positive, negative or neutral opinions, so that companies or organizations can adjust their communication and marketing strategy in an informed and diligent manner.

Whether it is an acceleration of customer feedback processing, the identification of key parts in a supply chain or key elements in financial forecasting models, among others, Semeon ensures gains in analysis speed allowing critical decision making in hours rather than weeks or months.

ATW Tech’s profile

ATW Tech (TSX-V: ATW) is a technology company, owner of several recognized technology platforms such as VoxTel, Option.vote, Bloomed and Semeon. VoxTel specializes in telephone billing and alternative payment solutions for fixed and mobile lines. Option.vote offers a customized multi-method voting system for unions, political parties, professional associations and anyone looking for a secure way to reduce their voting costs and improve their participation rate. Bloomed is a cloud computing platform for managing smart data on consumers and their behaviors for both business and consumer-oriented campaigns. Semeon is a highly accurate and flexible text analysis platform for customer reviews, Semeon uses a unique combination of machine learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to discover significant trends in customer reviews across all channels.



