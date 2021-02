Thermador is extending the contest entry period for its fourth Kitchen Design Challenge, with the deadline set for February 28, 2022.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermador, the iconic American luxury home appliance brand, is extending the contest entry period for its fourth Kitchen Design Challenge, with the deadline set for February 28, 2022. Professional designers, builders, architects, remodelers, kitchen dealers and – for the first time in Thermador contest history, students – are invited to bring their grandest visions to life for an opportunity to win cash prizes and receive national recognition. With reimagined contest categories, Thermador is encouraging trade professionals to showcase their most impressive designs both inside and outside of the kitchen.

The Thermador Kitchen Design Challenge encourages submission for the most impressive and inventive projects, offering four categories: Exceptional Kitchen, Compact Kitchen Suite, Original Innovator/Out of the Box Space and the Student Concept Kitchen. Thermador designs that were completed between the contest period of January 1, 2017 until February 28, 2022 are eligible to enter free of charge, and unlimited submissions from individuals, teams, and companies will be accepted.

A total of 44 regional winners will be selected as part of a $110,000 prize purse. Of those, 36 each will receive a $1,000 cash prize, and eight honorable mention winners will receive $500 for the best integration of Thermador appliances in their kitchen and home design. All regional winners will participate in a Gala Celebration, where entries will be eligible for additional awards and National Winners will be announced. Plus, all winners will receive national print and digital coverage of their winning designs.

National winners will be selected in the following categories:

Exceptional Kitchen – Considering any kitchen style, one national winner will receive a $25,000 grand prize, one second place winner will receive a $15,000 cash prize, and one third place winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize.

Compact Kitchen Suite – One national winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize for crafting a culinary space smaller than 200 square feet with at least three primary Thermador products.

Original Innovator/Out of the Box Space – One national winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize for designing a space that is outside of the kitchen – whether a wet bar, personal gym, wine cellar or game room. The space must contain at least two Thermador appliances.

Student Concept Kitchen – One national winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize for designing an exceptional kitchen for a hypothetical client, with a space of a minimum of 200 square feet and a maximum budget of $250,000. Student Concept Kitchens must include at least three primary Thermador appliances.

Designer’s Choice – one winner will be selected at the Gala Celebration to receive a $5,000 cash prize.

Fan Favorites – five winners will be selected in a separate contest held in 2022 to each receive a $1,000 cash prize.

Entries must only consist of kitchens featuring Thermador appliances, with non-Thermador appliances included only if Thermador does not offer a similar product. Participants may visit www.Thermador.com/designcontest to access the official rules and entry form.

About Thermador

Since 1916, Thermador has introduced innovative breakthroughs – from the world’s first wall ovens and gas cooktops with the patented Star® Burner, to the Freedom® Induction Cooktop, the first full-surface induction appliance, as well as the Freedom® Collection, the first modular built-in fresh food, freezer and wine preservation columns. New Thermador products span two completely redesigned collections: Masterpiece® and Professional. These collections establish a true connection with consumers through the exclusive Thermador Connected Experience by Home Connect™. The Thermador Connected Experience provides access to personalized content, unique partnerships and customized product guidance. Thermador is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a fully owned subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the industry worldwide. For more information, visit www.thermador.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at: www.facebook.com/thermador, @Thermador and @ThermadorHome,respectively.

