MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 after market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.



Participants may access the live webcast on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.motorsportgames.com under “Events.” The call may also be accessed by dialing 1 (877) 407-0784 from the US, or by dialing 1 (201) 689-8560 internationally.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including NASCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”). Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for NASCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC and the FIA World Rallycross Championship, among others. For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com.

