The global liquid packaging market size was estimated to be US$ 285 billion in 2019 and expected to reach US$ 510 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.4%. The packaging of liquids might seem like a fairly simple concept, but a few important factors must be considered. Liquid packaging has the following key points to be kept in mind:

The viscosity of the liquid to be packaged; viscosity is defined as the measure of the resistance to flow that the fluid provides. It is the measure of the internal friction of the liquid. The higher the viscosity, the lesser the liquid form of the fluid, for instance, there is molasses or icing. Whereas, a liquid with lower viscosity, such as oil or water, will have a better flow, because its molecular structure allows for lesser internal friction.

The fill temperatures of the fluid at the time of packaging, will affect its viscosity, which makes the temperature of the liquid to be packaged an important factor. When heated, most liquids have the tendency to flow more readily, as opposed to their fluid property when cooled down. The particulate size of the fluid and the size of the fluids suspended particles, if any, must be considered when choosing an appropriate packaging method and material for the fluid.

When packaging a fluid with suspended particles or particulate matter, special care must be taken to accurately take into consideration the average size and density. The presence or absence of particulate matter will determine the type of product filler that the liquid packaging solution will require. The liquid packaging market is made of the materials and packaging forms used in the packing, transportation, and storage of liquids and semi-liquids products. Accurate selection of the packaging materials selected for the particular liquid is essential to ensure its spill free transportation and long-term storage.

This includes rigid packaging forms such as bottles and containers, and flexible packaging formats such as films, stand-up pouches, cartons, and bag-on-box type packaging. They are used in packing both food products as well as non-food products such as chemicals, and pharmaceuticals related medicines and syrups.

E-commerce Emerges as Key Driver for Growth of Liquid Packaging Market

The covid-19 pandemic has emerged as a major boost for the e-commerce industry. Amidst the pandemic, the e-commerce sales in the US increased by over 58%. This growth is impressive as e-commerce had already noted major growth during the previous year, banking on rising consumer preference for convenience, and increasing faith of young-tech savvy consumers on digital mediums.

Moreover, more than 20% consumer base ordered the groceries for the first time using e-commerce during the pandemic, driving addition of new consumer base to open up new opportunities. The growth in e-commerce will provide a major impetus for growth for liquid packaging market.

The rising demand for safe, attractive, and cost-effective packaging solution, and emergence of technologies like 3D printing remains key drivers for liquid packaging market as e-commerce opens new growth opportunities.

Rise of Nano-Particle, and Renewable Packaging to Open New Opportunities

Renewable packaging remains a major frontier for growth for players in the liquid packaging market. The emergence of technologies like 3D printing promises to bring about a major shift in materials used the method of packaging, and the cost-effectiveness. Moreover, the challenges of recycling waste, and potential for cost-saving in reusing packaging materials. Increasing consumer demand for reusable, and environ-friendly packaging also remains a key driver for growth for new packaging materials.

The environ-friendly packaging also remains a key draw for audience on marketing channels like social media. This has forced many major brands to reconsider their image, and position themselves in a more appealing manner. For example, cosmetic manufacturer, L’Oréal introduced carton-based cosmetic tube, similar in appeal to Stora Enso Oyi’s paperboard tube for cosmetic packaging. The packaging remains ideal for key products like skin cream products.

Similar trends are witnessed in the food industry, wherein natural, or environ-friendly packaging is often used to provide more anti-microbial properties to liquids to preserve their nutrition. The growth of nano-particles, and growing research in their properties remain a major driver for growth as liquid packaging remains a key partner to growth of e-commerce giants like Amazon, and rising online delivery model.

Rigid Packaging takes the lead in the Type segment of the Liquid Packaging Market:

The Rigid Packaging type holds the largest market share in this segment, owing to the wide usage of the PET bottles for the packing, storing, transport activities of liquid products such as water, soft drinks, alcohol, and drinks and dairy products.

However, the paper packaging type is growing at a fast pace, and is expected to take the lead in the near future, on account of the growing demand for environmentally sustainable products.

Aseptic Liquid Packaging holds the largest share by the Process segment:

The aseptic liquid packaging holds the largest share of the global Liquid Packaging Market, and it is foreseen to grow at a significant rate throughout the forecast period.

Low Density Polythene (LDPE) is the most commonly used for the aseptic packaging of liquids. This is because, LDPE plastics are affordable, lighter, and easier to ship at more economical prices.

Resin dominates the segment of Packaging Material:

Resin holds the largest share of the Liquid Packaging Market, and can be predicted to grow even during the forecast period.

This can be attributed to the fact that there is a significant usage of plastic made in the food and beverages industry, for the packaging of food articles and the variety of drinks and beverages.

The End User Industry that leads is the Food and Beverage Industry:

Consequently, the food and beverage industry holds the largest market share when it comes to the End User segment of the Liquid Packaging Market.

This is owing to the rising demand for outside packaged food and beverages across the world.

Asia Pacific holds the largest Liquid Packaging market share:

In terms of the regional segment, Asia Pacific has recorded the highest demand for liquid packaging across the globe. This is mainly due to the policies of the governments which are generally favourable to the manufacturers, the expansion of certain industries such as the Pharmaceutical and Food and Beverages Industry, and the major relocation of the production units to this region due to the lower costs of production and cheap, relatively more skilled labour.

The region of North America is expected to grow at a moderate pace through the forecast period, where the United States is seen as the major contributor to the Liquid Packaging Market.

Major players active in the global liquid packaging market include Amcor Limited, Berry Global, Constantia Flexibles, Gerresheimer AG, Goglio S.P.A., MONDI Plc, ProAmpac, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, SIG Combibloc Group Ltd., Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products Company, and Tetra Laval.

