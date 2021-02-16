LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile, and connected devices, today announced that the company received the highest product scores for B2B and B2E experience use cases among 16 evaluated vendors in the February 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Digital Experience Platforms*.

In the report, Gartner recommends that clients “select a fit-for-purpose DXP to drive mission-critical digital transformation across multiple channels and use cases by following Gartner’s best practices for DXP selection.” Liferay DXP provides industry-leading capabilities for both B2B and B2E experience use cases, including extensibility, content management, account services, and security and access control that equip organizations with the tools to address the needs of their customers, partners, and employees in a secure and consistent manner across channels.

“We believe that our recognition by Gartner as the highest rated offering for B2B and B2E experience use cases for the second year in a row is a testament to our dedication to product excellence,” said Ed Chung, Vice President of Global Product Management at Liferay. “As a portal-heritage vendor, Liferay has placed integration, security, and interoperability at the heart of everything we do for 17 years. We develop all our products internally to ensure their tight integration and actively work with our partners, customers, and open source community to ensure that our offerings meet the needs of today’s leading enterprises.”

In addition to receiving the highest product scores for B2B and B2E experience use cases in the Critical Capabilities for Digital Experience Platforms, Liferay was also recognized as a Leader for the eleventh time in the accompanying Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms**. Gartner describes Magic Quadrant Leaders as vendors that “have ample ability to support a variety of DXP use cases and consistently meet customers’ needs over substantial periods. Leaders have delivered significant product innovation in pursuit of DXP requirements, and have been successful in selling to new customers across industries.”

An established open source vendor for 17 years, Liferay has helped thousands of organizations including Airbus Helicopters SAS, Desjardins Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Tag, VMware, and Vodafone deliver meaningful, rich online experiences to their customers, partners, and employees.

*Gartner “Critical Capabilities for Digital Experience Platforms” by Irina Guseva, Mick MacComascaigh, Mike Lowndes, 2 February 2021.

**Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms” by Irina Guseva, Mick MacComascaigh, Mike Lowndes, 26 January 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

