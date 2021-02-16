Tulsa, Okla., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tulsa, Okla.— Getka Group, an integrated energy company experienced in oil and gas and alternative energies, announces Rick Makin, a veteran capital markets and financial services leader, has joined as Chief Investment Officer.

“Rick Makin’s diverse expertise in the energy sector complements Getka’s unique focus on global energy solutions that incorporate responsible growth through reducing emissions and implementing alternative energy,” said Dariusz Cichocki, Chairman and CEO of Getka Group. “While oil and gas remains a critical component of today’s energy supplies, investors are looking for opportunities to decarbonize the energy system through innovative technologies.”

A leading expert on capital market options for private companies seeking non-traditional sources of capital, Makin is credit trained with a portfolio of more than $50 billion in successfully placed credit transactions, primarily in the oil and gas upstream and midstream sectors. He was previously a partner with Parkman Whaling, an independent investment firm focused exclusively on the energy sector. He has also held leadership positions with Rivington Capital, GE Energy Financial Services/ GE Capital Markets, Merrill Lynch Capital, Banc of America Securities, ING Barings and Barclays Capital.

“I have heard from the investment community the desire to be long term partners in businesses that understand the global energy transition currently taking place,” said Rick Makin, Chief Investment Officer. “The vision and strategy that Getka is executing across the energy sector represents multiple opportunities for astute investors to participate in the development of physical infrastructure, as well as financial platforms. I look forward to working with relationships developed over 30 years to grow Getka into a global brand.”

About Getka Group

Getka Group is an integrated energy company focused on upstream mineral production, acquisitions and operations, asset development, pipeline and terminal infrastructure as well as alternative and renewable energy operations. The company is focused on strategic domestic and global growth that connects the security of U.S. energy reserves and resources to today’s changing worldwide energy marketplace. More information is available online at www.getka.com

Cheena Pazzo Getka Group 918-625-1937 cheena@kanatistrategies.com