Dallas, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renibus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the prevention, treatment, and diagnostic testing of kidney disease, announced today the publication of a peer-reviewed article in the scientific journal Nephrology Dialysis Transplant demonstrating that its investigational treatment for iron deficiency anemia, RBT-3, reduces cisplatin-induced kidney toxicity in an experimental preclinical model.

Cisplatin, a platinum-based chemotherapeutic agent, causes kidney toxicity in up to 30% of cancer patients, limiting the dose that can be administered. Cisplatin is also contraindicated in patients with preexisting renal impairment.

RBT-3 was found to prophylactically reduce cisplatin-mediated nephrotoxicity in mice. This protection was associated with a significant upregulation of hepcidin, a protein known to be protective against kidney injury. However, unlike hepcidin, RBT-3 was also found to reduce cisplatin uptake in the kidney and upregulate the antioxidant regulator Nrf2.

“A 50% reduction in cisplatin-mediated kidney injury was observed in response to RBT-3 when compared with untreated mice,” said Richard Zager, MD, professor of medicine at the University of Washington. “The Phase 1b study of RBT-3 showed that the biomarkers associated with kidney protection were upregulated in both healthy subjects and patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), supporting the translation of our experimental findings to humans. The clinical findings in patients with CKD are particularly important, as cisplatin is contraindicated in this patient population.”

Approximately 50% of all cancer patients receive platinum-based therapy, and new cancer cases per year are expected to reach 29.5 million by 2040.1,2 With no approved therapies for the prevention or treatment of platinum-induced toxicity, RBT-3 has the potential to fill a critical unmet medical need, allowing more effective dosing of cisplatin and other platinum-based agents.

To view the full article, please visit https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33547792/ .

About Renibus Therapeutics, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Rénibus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to transforming the cardio-renal disease treatment paradigm by focusing on the prevention, treatment, and diagnostic testing of kidney disease. The company’s portfolio includes RBT-1 for prevention of acute kidney injury, RBT-2 for treatment of chronic kidney disease, RBT-3 for treatment of iron deficiency anemia and platinum-based kidney toxicity, RBT-6 for pharmacologic stress testing in kidney diseases, and RBT-9 for treatment of COVID-19 and other viral diseases.

