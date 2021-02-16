SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enosi Life Sciences , a drug research and development company focused on providing industry-leading therapeutics for inflammatory autoimmune diseases and cancer, announced today its appointment of Patrick Gray, CEO of Pascal Biosciences , as its newest board member.



Throughout his entire career, Dr. Gray has been focused on drug research. His valuable contributions include the first cloning and characterization of the viral surface antigen of Hepatitis B. This research has contributed to the development of a vaccine for HBV that saves two million lives a year. Dr. Gray’s laboratory cloned and characterized numerous cytokines and immune genes, helping to progress immunology knowledge and contribute to clinical trials and approved therapeutics, and also characterized several small molecule targets that resulted in licensed therapeutics.

“Dr. Gray’s demonstrated success as a discovery scientist and his experience within executive leadership is a perfect fit for our board,” said Dr. H. Michael Shepard, co-founder of Enosi Life Sciences. “He has a passion for translating great science into products that save lives. We are very pleased to welcome Patrick, as his expertise will help guide our ability to discover and develop life-saving therapeutics and also create significant value for our shareholders.”

“I believe Enosi’s portfolio of immuno-oncology therapeutic candidates holds great promise, and I look forward to working with Dr. H. Michael Shepard and the rest of the Board to support the advancement of these programs to create value for patients and shareholders,” said Dr. Gray.

Dr. Gray is currently the CEO of Pascal Biosciences, a biotechnology company dedicated to treating patients suffering from intractable cancers, including glioblastoma and leukemia. With programs accredited by other companies, and with their own in-house discovery testing, Pascal provides added benefit. Cancer is the main focus of Pascal and, strategically, Pascal seeks to utilize emerging technology and experienced leadership and research teams to create new, reliable therapeutics that can improve patients' lives.

About Enosi Life Sciences

Enosi Life Sciences is a drug research and development company focused on providing industry-leading therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company was founded by world-renowned scientists Professor Sir Marc Feldmann, who discovered anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) therapy as an effective treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases ( Lasker Award, 2003 ); and Dr. H. Michael Shepard, whose research in humanized antibodies created the first monoclonal antibody therapy targeting cancer oncogene encoded-proteins ( Lasker award, 2019). Enosi Life Sciences combines Feldmann and Shepard’s expertise in cancer and autoimmune diseases with Executive Chairman Dr. James N. Woody’s unique combination of medical, scientific and management expertise to expand therapeutic options. To learn more about Enosi Life Sciences, visit www.enosi-life.com .

