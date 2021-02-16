SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexport, the technology company for global trade, today announced the launch of Flexport Order Management (OM), a Flexport Platform solution that enables consignees and their suppliers to more effectively plan, collaborate, validate and optimize their supply chains.



Today’s launch of Flexport OM is a meaningful step forward in Flexport’s technology vision: to create a single platform for trade, a unified experience from product sourcing, to products in transit, to final delivery.

Within the Flexport Platform, Flexport OM allows for greater collaboration between consignees and suppliers through order-level messaging, automatic reminders and built-in approval flows. SKU and unit cost data associated with a PO is automatically linked with any bookings and shipments on the Platform. Logistics managers are able to improve the timeliness of bookings, accuracy of shipments, and collaboration with vendors through key Flexport OM features:

Date Management: Collaborate directly with suppliers to ensure bookings are made on time (e.g. 14 days before cargo-ready-date) with automatic email and in-app alerts, dashboards, and exception management.



Collaborate directly with suppliers to ensure bookings are made on time (e.g. 14 days before cargo-ready-date) with automatic email and in-app alerts, dashboards, and exception management. Booking Approval: Configure rules to determine exactly which bookings should be flagged for review or approval, before a booking is able to ship.

Configure rules to determine exactly which bookings should be flagged for review or approval, before a booking is able to ship. PO Reporting: Run reports using key order-level data for more granular supply chain insights. Evaluate specific products and quantities in-transit, supplier performance, compare what was ordered to what shipped, and calculate order-level landed costs.

Run reports using key order-level data for more granular supply chain insights. Evaluate specific products and quantities in-transit, supplier performance, compare what was ordered to what shipped, and calculate order-level landed costs. API/EDI Integrations: Use integrations to keep all disparate sources up-to-date across consignee ERP and Flexport systems.

“In an ever complicated supply chain, Flexport OM works to simplify life for both Globe [Electric] and our suppliers,” said Jason Starr, Director of Operations at Globe Electric, a Flexport OM pilot client. “With this new innovative technology, we are now able to have visibility in our supply chain even before the cargo is booked. Real time conversation with our suppliers overseas, and being able to manage by exception, gives us the power of information to make timely and informed decisions. The best part of this new feature is Flexport built this not only for their customers, but with their customers, taking all feedback into consideration.”

Flexport OM was developed based on extensive user research and direct client feedback. To ensure consignees’ most pressing needs were met, Flexport co-developed many features alongside its small, selective group of Flexport OM pilot consignee and supplier participants. Real time collaboration at the PO-line level has never been more critical for consignees and their suppliers, who are managing complex supply chains in an unpredictable time in global trade. Adoption of one of Flexport OM’s integrated collaboration tools confirmed this during product testing, where more than 70% of pilot consignees used it to collaborate with their suppliers.

Enhanced collaboration capabilities have translated to robust supplier engagement as well. Over the past six months, pilot suppliers booked POs against 73% of shipments through Flexport OM, enabling consignees to receive PO and SKU-level visibility throughout the shipment lifecycle.

“Flexport Order Management comes at a time of unprecedented freight volumes and capacity crunches, when a single erroneous PO could put a shipment at risk of missing a key date or incurring additional costs,” said Yuko Kamae, Flexport VP of Product Management. “Orders managed through the Flexport Platform grew by 96% year-over-year. Flawless PO discipline only becomes harder as volumes go up. Centralized, rules-based tools like Flexport OM provide greater collaboration and agility during these turbulent times; a core part of our product vision.”

About Flexport

Flexport is the technology company for global trade. Companies use the Flexport Platform to move freight, clear customs, and make smarter decisions about their supply chain - all powered by a unique combination of technology, logistics infrastructure and expertise. Today, Flexport connects almost 10,000 clients and suppliers across 116 countries, including established global brands as well as emerging innovators. Flexport offers a full range of services, including ocean, air, truck and rail freight, drayage and cartage, warehousing, customs and trade advisory, financing, and insurance.