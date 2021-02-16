Portland, OR, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global casino gaming equipment market was estimated at $11.02 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit at $13.19 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Several countries across the globe have liberalized the concept of casinos and accordingly, the number of casino establishments have also started to rise. This factor drives the growth of the global casino gaming equipment market. On the other hand, rise in preference for online gambling impedes the growth to certain extent. However, rise in middle class population and disposable income are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to closure of casinos, malls, and other entertainment hubs, which in turn hampered the growth of the global casino gaming equipment market.

Nevertheless, government bodies around the world have now turned up with relaxations on the existing regulations which is anticipated to help the market revive its position soon.



The global 3D casino gaming equipment is analyzed across product type, installation, mode of operation, and region. Based on product type, the slot machines segment contributed to around two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. Simultaneously, the video poker machines segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Based on installation, the installed inside casino segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. At the same time, the installed outside casino segment would register at the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2027, garnering more than one-third of the global casino gaming equipment market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.00% throughout the forecast period. The other two regions analyzed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global 3D casino gaming equipment market report include Playags, Inc., Euro Games Technology Ltd., Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Jackpot Digital Inc., Incredible Technologies, Inc., International Game Technology Plc, Everi Holdings Inc., Gamebridge Casino Equipment, Matsui Gaming Machine Co., Ltd., and The Novomatic Ag Group. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

