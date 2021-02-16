Clumio selected as Judges' Choice: Best Startup in Backup and Disaster Recovery Hardware, Software and Services category

In its 19th year, the award recognizes innovation, performance, ease of integration into the environment, ease of use and manageability, functionality, and value

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clumio ® Inc. , innovators of authentic SaaS for enterprise backup, today announced that Clumio received the 2020 Storage Product of the Year Judges Choice: Best Startup for the Backup and Disaster Recovery Hardware, Software and Services category in TechTarget’s Storage magazine and SearchStorage 2020 Products of the Year awards.

According to TechTarget’s Storage magazine and SearchStorage , “Judges said they liked Clumio's innovation and cloud-native capabilities. ‘Its focus on cost, scale, and security and integration with leading ecosystems and apps make it a well-targeted service,’ one judge said. Its ‘goal to migrate up the value chain with fully managed data services creates potential for expansion alongside cloud service provider partners.’”

The 2020 Products of Year awards were judged by the editorial staff at Storage magazine and SearchStorage, in conjunction with industry experts, analysts and consultants. Judges evaluated products based on innovation, performance, ease of integration, ease of use and manageability, functionality, and value.

“We are incredibly honored to win one of the storage industry's most prestigious and long-standing awards,” said Poojan Kumar, CEO and co-founder, Clumio. “The award is truly a team honor, recognizing the rapid pace of innovation enabled by our cloud-native platform, our growing list of supported cloud and SaaS platforms and our unwavering commitment to customer support. While it is nice to be recognized and celebrate, we continue to focus our efforts on the needs of our customers.”

Clumio’s “Product of the Year Judges' Choice: Best Startup” selection marks just the latest award in a string of industry achievements for the company over the past few months. Earlier in the month, CRN recognized Clumio as one of its 100 Coolest Cloud Storage Companies of 2020 . This annual list honors the premier cloud technology suppliers in five key categories: infrastructure, platforms and development, security, storage and software. Also, CRN named Clumio’s William Danz to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The distinguished CRN® Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.

Additional Resources

About Clumio

Clumio® Inc. is the innovator of authentic SaaS for enterprise backup. Using this secure service, organizations eliminate hardware and software for on-premise backup and avoid the complexity and cost of running third-party backup software in the cloud. As enterprises move aggressively to cloud, they use Clumio to protect workloads like VMware Cloud on AWS, AWS native services, and SaaS. Born in the public cloud, Clumio can leverage the most modern cloud services to ensure it meets the current and future backup requirements of the most demanding enterprises. For more information, visit: www.clumio.com .

Clumio is a registered trademarks of Clumio Inc. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-Clumio websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

Media Contacts:

Christian Bateman

Head of Global Communications, Clumio

press@clumio.com