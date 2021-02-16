VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp and the rapidly emerging functional mushroom sector, is pleased to announce its licensing deal with U.S. based Taste-T, LLC (“Taste-T”).



Taste-T utilizes a proprietary manufacturing system to produce and package branded cannabis gummies and sells them in multiple U.S. states including Nevada, Massachusetts, Michigan and Oklahoma. Their famous products include Margarita Chill and Fireball Cinnamon and come in unique blister packaging.

Pure Extracts has signed an agreement with exclusive rights for Canada and first rights to other countries around the world. Included in the agreement is the delivery to Pure Extracts’ British Columbia facility of one of Taste-T’s custom built gummie manufacturing machines, certified to Canadian standards. Pure Extracts will be selling these products in a Health Canada compliant format in licensed dispensaries throughout Canada under their ‘Pure Chews’ brand of edible products.

Pure Extracts’ CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “Taste-T’s gummy line up represents a great opportunity for our Company to leverage one of the few U.S. cannabis products that can legitimately be call a ‘brand’. And of course, as a Canadian company, Pure Extracts is ideally suited to export this product to numerous countries around the world.”

About Pure Extracts (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)

The Company features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. On September 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and the Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020. Find out more at https://pureextractscorp.com/.

