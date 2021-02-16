WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SportsArt, a green fitness brand that develops sustainable gym equipment, has collaborated with The New American Home (TNAH) – the official show home of the annual International Builders' Show®, to showcase energy efficiency efforts, industry best practices, innovative design concepts and the latest construction techniques. The 2021 development is a three-story property located in Winter Park, Florida, serving as a virtual tour guide to demonstrate noteworthy advancements in home building and design, such as energy-saving fitness equipment.



The new 2021 design includes a home gym furnished by state-of-the-art equipment from SportsArt including green treadmills, ellipticals and recumbent cycles, all of which are a NAHB Green Building Standard, so users know they are experiencing the highest quality of sustainability. Both the elliptical and recumbent cycle use SportsArt’s proprietary ECO-POWR technology, which captures human exertion and converts it to utility grade electricity to help power other items on the grid and offset carbon emissions. It was this unique technology that was the deciding factor to bring SportsArt’s equipment into TNAH 2021. ECO-POWR equipment not only reduces energy consumption, it produces it – allowing TNAH to further its mission of building the most innovative and energy efficient homes.

“Working alongside New American Home has been an honor for us as we continue to help maximize the energy efficiency for homes, condos and apartments all over the world,” said Ruben Mejia, Executive Vice President for SportsArt Americas. “We are hopeful that our inclusion in this development will show industry experts and everyday homeowners, buyers and renters the sustainable possibilities that can be achieved when choosing the right equipment and products to complete a housing project or renovation.”

The walk-throughs of the development are currently available to allow viewers to experience the innovative technology and products used to construct and create the sophisticated home. To adhere to the given climate of COVID-19, these are now taking place virtually on TNAH website. Industry leaders, curious home buyers/renovators and the general public can take this 3D tour of the house and learn more about the building materials and home products, such as SportsArt’s sustainable line of products.

The following SportsArt equipment will be showcased in The New American Home gym:

T673 Treadmill: features a robust 4.0 HP ECO-Drive motor that uses 32% less energy to produce an engaging and energy saving workout, enhanced cushioning system, and toggle controls for intuitive use.

G874 Elliptical: uses SportsArt’s ECO-POWR technology to produce electricity. The G874 delivers a low-impact, high-efficiency workout that features electronically adjustable stride length, fingertip controls, and intuitive workout programming.

G574R Recumbent Cycle: also uses SportsArt’s ECO-POWR technology to embody sustainable excellence. The G574R features an easy step-through design for ease-of-access, adjustable seat and back, and fingertip resistance controls.

A93 Functional Trainer & Bench: single stack efficiency and 1:4 pulley ratio make the A93 an extremely versatile conditioning tool while featuring comfortable cushions with an ergonomic design, allowing users to perform numerous exercises for nearly all muscle groups with this single machine.

“For years, our goal with New American Home was to incorporate as many sustainable elements as possible – both from a construction and product ingenuity perspective,” said Brad Grosberg, Co-Owner and Principal of Phil Kean Design Group. “SportsArt truly encapsulates our vision by offering the highest performing, sustainable fitness equipment on the market. We’ve chosen a range of their items that are not only aesthetically nice to use in a home fitness room, but also vary in energy reduction and energy production to show the variety they offer as a company.”

For more information on SportsArt’s equipment within TNAH, take a 3D virtual tour here:

tnah.com/3d-virtual-tours

About SportsArt: SportsArt is the leader in sustainable gym equipment that is revolutionizing the way people stay fit with its ECO-POWR line. With more than 38 years of innovative design and manufacturing experience, SportsArt consistently seeks to advance industry standards, positioning itself as one of the most creative manufactures in quality fitness, medical and residential equipment. SportsArt is one of the largest single brand manufacturers in the world and is sold in over 70 countries worldwide. With over 500,000 square feet of state-of-the art manufacturing space, SportsArt designs, manufactures and tests all equipment.

About TNAH 2021: The New American Home 2021 features a variety of trending design concepts, efficient construction methods and innovative products. The modern show home boasts an inverted layout, with the main living areas located on the third floor that features 14-foot ceilings, abundant light and outdoor living spaces. Centrally located in Winter Park’s downtown corridor, this three-story home features three bedrooms, four baths with one half bath, a showroom three-car garage and an exercise room. With numerous ultra-energy-efficient components, this high-performance home was designed and built to be net zero and achieve Emerald level status from the National Green Building Standard. The home is also Energy Star certified and EPA Indoor airPLUS qualified.

