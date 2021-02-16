franki by francesca’s is a Fashion-Forward Collection Inspiring Tweens to Express Themselves.

francesca’s App Puts Fashion at Your Fingertips, Right Where Tween Customers are Looking for it.

​HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Francesca's Acquisition, LLC, announced today the launch of franki by francesca’s​®, ​a tween collection featuring on-trend silhouettes, graphics, and prints that allow young customers to personalize their wardrobe as an expression of themselves. This collection expands ​francesca’s​® offering from its core 18 – 35 year-old customers ​to the often-underserved tween marketplace who is every day making fashion choices with a ​swipe and a share​.

Additionally, the Company launched the ​francesca’s​® App​, ​expanding its ecommerce presence and further supporting the brand’s mission of helping customers be who they are, wherever they are. ​The francesca’s​® App was launched to make shopping more convenient, for the brand’s existing customers who have expressed a desire to see info about the latest sales, events, and launches, while also attracting new customers by leveraging ​the tremendous growth of the mobile-first​ marketplace.

"As a fashion brand we are challenging ourselves to develop an always-on reactivity to what our customers are searching for, this is driving us to innovate our assortment, strengthen our mobile-first mindset and broaden our accessibility as a brand to serve all ages, body shapes and personalities," said Andrew Clarke, CEO of francesca’s​®​. "We are inspired by the next generation of fashion shoppers and with our culturally-conscious, inclusive collection, ​franki, we’re proud to stand up for what tweens believe in. francesca’s® is equally excited about our new app that delivers to many more customers; directly to their mobile phone where they experience so much of their lives."

francesca’s® apparel line, ​franki by francesca’s, speaks directly to the dynamic tween consumer and delivers a specially made collection just for them. Designed to connect with the social awareness that is inherent in the lives of many of today’s tweens, franki looks at the francesca’s® customer and ​asks the powerful question “​what advice would you give your 12 year old self?”.​ At a crucial time in a tween’s life when many are adapting to the varying realities of living through a global pandemic, navigating remote school and maintaining friendships virtually, franki’s message of “embrace your own identity, be fearless in showing the world who you are” and “express your confidence in unique ways,” arrives at a perfect time.

Powering the launch of franki by francesca’s, the francesca’s​® App delivers shopping directly to consumers ​to address the tremendous demand in the online marketplace. francesca’s® listened to its customers who want to experience a treasure hunt of carefully curated, unique and limited-edition products wherever they choose to shop.

franki by francesca’s is available on the francesca's® App, at www.francescas.com, and in 100 francesca’s® boutiques. The francesca's® App is available for free download for iOS at the Apple Store and for Android at the Google Play Store.

About francesca's​®

francesca's® is a specialty retailer which operates a nationwide chain of boutiques providing customers a unique, fun and personalized shopping experience. The merchandise assortment is a diverse and balanced mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts. Today, francesca's® operates approximately 454 boutiques in 45 states and also serves its customers through francescas.com. For additional information on francesca's®, ​please visit www.francescas.com​.