The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 140-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Consumer Credit Market to Reach US$15 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Consumer Credit estimated at US$10.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Consumer Credit market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Bank of America Corporation
  • Barclays plc.
  • BNP Paribas SA
  • China Construction Bank Corp.
  • Citigroup, Inc.
  • Deutsche Bank AG
  • HSBC Holdings Plc
  • Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
  • Wells Fargo & Company

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Consumer Credit Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 58

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24o6ex

