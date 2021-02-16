WINOOSKI, Vt., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading Plus, an evidence-based online program that uses personalized instruction to improve students’ reading proficiency, today announced its participation in three education industry events where company executives will present on the topic of silent reading skills development for students. The Reading Plus sessions will take place at the Nebraska Educational Technology Association (NETA) 2021 Spring Conference Series, Beyond School Hours National Education Conference 2021, and the 2021 AASA National Conference on Education.



“Reading Plus is proud to have a voice at these respected conferences,” said Steven Guttentag, CEO of Reading Plus. “When we give students the tools to properly develop and refine their reading skills, we set them up for success in all learning. Our team looks forward to connecting with educators on proven approaches for building student literacy.”

Rachel Ring, regional sales manager for Reading Plus, leads each presentation. Additional experts join her for the NETA Spring Conference session.

NETA 2021 Spring Conference Series: Session Two

February 15-16

Reading Plus’s presentation, “Silent Reading: How to Achieve Significant Student Growth,” will be available on-demand during the conference starting on Monday, February 15 at 10 a.m. CT. Ring and her co-presenter John Ferrara, data research/analyst at Reading Plus, are joined by guest panelist Sandy Williams, principal of St. Michael’s Catholic School of South Sioux City, Nebraska, to explore the keys to student success in developing silent reading skills.

Beyond School Hours National Education Conference 2021

February 17-19

Ring will present “Using Personalized Literacy Instruction to Achieve Reading Success” on Friday, February 19 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Over the course of 45 minutes, she will showcase Reading Plus's personalized literacy solution that can help students achieve grade-level reading gains in as little as four weeks. Attendees can learn more about the benefits of using Reading Plus in afterschool and summer programs by visiting the company’s virtual booth from 1-2 p.m. ET on February 18 and 19.

The 2021 AASA National Conference on Education

February 18-19

In her 15-minute video presentation, “Silent Reading: The Gateway to Learning,” Ring will illustrate how the literacy program meets the educational needs of students and districts alike through online personalized instruction, data analysis, and more. As part of AASA’s “School of the Future” series, attendees can access the presentation on-demand for the duration of the conference.

To learn more about Reading Plus, visit www.readingplus.com .