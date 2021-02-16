TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB), real estate data experts Teranet Inc. and technology specialists AMP Systems LLC (a sister company of Stratus Data Systems) are joining forces to launch an exciting, next-generation Multi-List Platform and Blockchain solution.



TRREB worked with T3 Sixty LLC, a premier real estate industry management consultancy, to help undertake the research and pursuit of a future-facing technology platform. T3 Sixty coordinated the extensive Request for Proposals (RFP) and assisted in identifying the partners that would best align with TRREB’s vision.

This groundbreaking joint venture between TRREB, Teranet Inc. and AMP Systems LLC promises to deliver the leading-edge Multi-List Platform powered by a RESO compliant, expanded state-of-the-art technology stack. This innovative new partnership will initially deploy the best-in-class business tools to 60,000+ TRREB and Partner Board real estate professionals, providing them more choice and flexibility.

“The new platform will streamline and seamlessly deliver comprehensive data, insights and capabilities on desktop and mobile devices,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele. “TRREB will be the first board in the country to offer this groundbreaking platform that will offer a more intelligent way for real estate professionals to help and support their clients, manage their business and elevate their integral role in the home ownership journey.”

AMP Systems LLC President Carlos Grass explained that his company is focused on designing more efficient, powerful workflow tools to optimize real estate professionals’ day-to-day business processes. “It’s the acceleration and elevation of a technology we’ve been providing to the industry for over two decades, demonstrating our dedication to innovation and serving the needs of real estate professionals.”

Teranet brings a rich history and strength in modernizing registry and data intelligence platforms for the Canadian real estate market. “Our goal,” said company CEO and President Elgin Farewell, “is to bring that platform expertise to the partnership, enabling a leading marketplace and new architecture for managing the buying and selling of real estate.”

Stay tuned for more information about the launch of this exciting modern platform and what it will mean for real estate professionals and consumers in the Greater Toronto Area and beyond.

About Toronto Regional Real Estate Board

TRREB is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 58,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

About Teranet

Teranet is Canada’s leader in the delivery and transformation of statutory registry services with extensive expertise in land and commercial registries. We also market insightful property and data solutions, as well as practice management automation to thousands of customers in the real estate, financial services, government, utilities, and legal markets. Founded in 1991, Teranet operates the Electronic Registration System for the Province of Ontario, Teranet Manitoba—service provider to the Manitoba government, and Collateral Management Solutions—the market leader in Canadian lien registration and search, asset recovery services, and insolvency management. Most recently, Teranet expanded its global footprint by acquiring Foster Moore. This acquisition expands its registry solutions to include Catalyst™, a commercial off-the-shelf registry software that delivers operational cost reductions, enhanced security and process improvements. We are proud to be recognized as one of Greater Toronto’s Top 100 Employers for five years in a row (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021). www.teranet.ca

About AMP Systems LLC.

AMP Systems LLC is a Scottsdale, AZ based technology company that provides enterprise solutions for Real Estate across North America. Our mission is to empower Multiple Listing Services and Real Estate Brokers to control their data services and application offerings without a middleman. AMP offers a leading technology framework that is the industry standard for open-architecture platforms - providing unparalleled choice and flexibility.

