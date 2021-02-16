Enjoy 23 new brushes in various brush categories like Pencils, Pens, Inking Tools, Particles & more. Find similar brushes grouped together for an easier selection process.

Enjoy 23 new brushes in various brush categories like Pencils, Pens, Inking Tools, Particles & more. Find similar brushes grouped together for an easier selection process.

Achieve richer, more natural-looking paintings from virtually any type of imagery. With 10 additional AI painting styles, the auto-painting process offers fast & stunning artistic results.

Achieve richer, more natural-looking paintings from virtually any type of imagery. With 10 additional AI painting styles, the auto-painting process offers fast & stunning artistic results.

Ideal for anyone getting started in digital art, Painter Essentials 8 comes with all-new brushes, color workflows & enhanced AI-based photo-painting. Visit www.painterartist.com/essentials to learn more.

Ideal for anyone getting started in digital art, Painter Essentials 8 comes with all-new brushes, color workflows & enhanced AI-based photo-painting. Visit www.painterartist.com/essentials to learn more.

Photo-painting powered by artificial intelligence, legendary Natural-Media™ brushes, and time-saving workflow enhancements offer digital art enthusiasts new creative possibilities.



OTTAWA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing Painter Essentials 8, the latest version of the complete drawing and painting software for beginners based on the industry’s most powerful and creative digital art software, Painter. With all-new brushes, color workflows, and enhanced artificial intelligence-based (AI) photo-painting presets, Painter® Essentials™ 8 makes it easier than ever to achieve remarkable paintings, photo art and illustrations.

“Painter Essentials 8 is the fun and easy art studio that will inspire you to fall in love with digital painting, whether you’re creating from your imagination on a blank canvas or transforming your photographs into incredible painted works of art,” said Chris Pierce, Senior Product Manager for Digital Arts and Photo Products at Corel. “Our latest release enables you to harness next-generation artificial intelligence and Painter brush technology to give your portraits, landscapes and sketches a stunning degree of realism and expressive, made-by-hand results.”

Painter Essentials 8 offers an incredible collection of digital painting tools and innovative technologies to help beginners and enthusiasts explore their creativity.

NEW and ENHANCED Brushes & Painting Environment

Enjoy 23 new brushes in various brush categories, including Pencils, Pens, Inking Tools, Particles and more. Find similar brushes grouped together for an easier selection process and experience the new Drawing & Painting Layout which provides just the right tools to start creating from scratch.



NEW Color Workflows

New harmonies and color sets effortlessly narrow down the perfect painting colors. Complementary, light monochromatic and dark monochromatic color harmonies dynamically create balanced color swatches, while Grayscale, Flesh Tones and Pastels Color Sets can now be selected with a single click.





New harmonies and color sets effortlessly narrow down the perfect painting colors. Complementary, light monochromatic and dark monochromatic color harmonies dynamically create balanced color swatches, while Grayscale, Flesh Tones and Pastels Color Sets can now be selected with a single click. ENHANCED AI Auto-Painting

New AI auto-painting options provide richer, more natural-looking paintings from virtually any type of imagery. Choose from 10 additional AI painting styles and experience an auto-painting process that offers fast and stunning artistic results.





New AI auto-painting options provide richer, more natural-looking paintings from virtually any type of imagery. Choose from 10 additional AI painting styles and experience an auto-painting process that offers fast and stunning artistic results. ENHANCED Compatibility with the Latest Mac Advances

Mac users can enjoy a creative environment tailored to their favorite platform. Run Painter Essentials 8 on macOS Big Sur and the new Mac systems with M1 chips. Experience natural-looking AI-based paintings with a greater sense of depth and focus thanks to support for the Apple Vision Framework. Use Sidecar to mirror your Mac on an iPad and paint using the Apple Pencil with new tilt and pressure support. And on MacBook Pro, increase efficiency with new support for the context-sensitive Touch Bar and multi-touch Trackpad.





Mac users can enjoy a creative environment tailored to their favorite platform. Run Painter Essentials 8 on macOS Big Sur and the new Mac systems with M1 chips. Experience natural-looking AI-based paintings with a greater sense of depth and focus thanks to support for the Apple Vision Framework. Use Sidecar to mirror your Mac on an iPad and paint using the Apple Pencil with new tilt and pressure support. And on MacBook Pro, increase efficiency with new support for the context-sensitive Touch Bar and multi-touch Trackpad. ENHANCED Document Control

New document setup options come together with enhanced layer control to streamline workflows and save valuable time. With improved contextual menus, layer adjuster options and easy access to commands, artists can breeze through working with layers. The new Image Dialog box offers pre-selected color and paper texture options to give users a head start on creating artwork with a realistic look and feel. Plus, artists now have the option to duplicate their canvas, providing an easy approach to experiment on projects with their original untouched.



Pricing & Availability

Painter Essentials 8 is available on Mac and Windows in English, French, German, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese for $49.99 USD / $64.99 CAD / €39.99 / £34.99. Euro and UK pricing include VAT. For more information or to download a free trial, please visit www.painterartist.com/essentials.

Get Connected & Learn More

Join the Corel Painter community on social media by connecting with us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/corelpainter), following @CorelPainter on Twitter or sharing your artwork with us on Instagram @CorelPainter. For more inspiring Painter artwork and additional learning resources, visit the Corel Discovery Center at https://learn.corel.com.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

©2021 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, CorelDRAW, Painter, Essentials, Natural-Media, MindManager, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Apple, Apple Pencil, iPad, Mac, MacBook Pro, macOS, Sidecar, and Touch Bar are trademarks of Apple Inc. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Use of any brands, names, logos or any other information, imagery or materials pertaining to a third party does not imply endorsement. We disclaim any proprietary interest in such third-party information, imagery, materials, marks and names of others. For all notices and information about patents, please visit www.corel.com/patent.

Media Contact:

Saeed Ismail Saeed

saeed.saeed@corel.com

www.painterartist.com





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80104547-6006-4184-b4dd-26dba0adbab8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc9f33a9-6a66-4470-b0b9-17eac382e7a3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ff61e87-ce2c-4db7-9358-234b8a4e9642

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bbe1550-53a7-48b6-a085-8f2bf8e71f45

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/513adaf4-6d95-4d0d-97a1-51e8c4045643





A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d107a3f-37d5-455a-8bc9-5cab715e0e14