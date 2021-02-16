Photo-painting powered by artificial intelligence, legendary Natural-Media™ brushes, and time-saving workflow enhancements offer digital art enthusiasts new creative possibilities.
OTTAWA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing Painter Essentials 8, the latest version of the complete drawing and painting software for beginners based on the industry’s most powerful and creative digital art software, Painter. With all-new brushes, color workflows, and enhanced artificial intelligence-based (AI) photo-painting presets, Painter® Essentials™ 8 makes it easier than ever to achieve remarkable paintings, photo art and illustrations.
“Painter Essentials 8 is the fun and easy art studio that will inspire you to fall in love with digital painting, whether you’re creating from your imagination on a blank canvas or transforming your photographs into incredible painted works of art,” said Chris Pierce, Senior Product Manager for Digital Arts and Photo Products at Corel. “Our latest release enables you to harness next-generation artificial intelligence and Painter brush technology to give your portraits, landscapes and sketches a stunning degree of realism and expressive, made-by-hand results.”
Painter Essentials 8 offers an incredible collection of digital painting tools and innovative technologies to help beginners and enthusiasts explore their creativity.
Pricing & Availability
Painter Essentials 8 is available on Mac and Windows in English, French, German, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese for $49.99 USD / $64.99 CAD / €39.99 / £34.99. Euro and UK pricing include VAT. For more information or to download a free trial, please visit www.painterartist.com/essentials.
About Corel
Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.
©2021 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, CorelDRAW, Painter, Essentials, Natural-Media, MindManager, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Apple, Apple Pencil, iPad, Mac, MacBook Pro, macOS, Sidecar, and Touch Bar are trademarks of Apple Inc. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Use of any brands, names, logos or any other information, imagery or materials pertaining to a third party does not imply endorsement. We disclaim any proprietary interest in such third-party information, imagery, materials, marks and names of others. For all notices and information about patents, please visit www.corel.com/patent.
