Myrtle Beach, SC, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, PC Matic, announced it has named multi-platinum entertainer, Sara Evans, as a brand ambassador for its global cybersecurity brand.

Evans, the fifth most-played female artist in country radio for nearly the last two decades, has earned the Academy of Country Music Top Female vocalist accolade, as well as numerous American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and Country Music Association, CMT and Grammy Awards nominations. In addition to music, Mrs. Evans recently released her memoir, Born To Fly, named after her double-platinum album, which celebrated its 20th Anniversary in 2020.

The collaboration between Evans and PC Matic emerged after Evans felt a growing concern for her family’s protection against cybersecurity threats. A recording artist and mom of three, Evans recently turned to PC Matic to secure her family’s devices from cyber threats.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sara Evans,” said Rob Cheng, CEO and Founder of PC Matic. “Sara is a powerhouse in the music industry, and we couldn’t be more grateful for her willingness to use her platform to bring attention to the incredibly important issue of cybersecurity protection.”

Evans is most known for her five number one singles including “No Place That Far,” “Suds In The Bucket, “A Real Fine Place To Start,” “Born to Fly,” and “A Little Bit Stronger,” which spent 2 weeks in the top spot and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

“As a busy mom of three kids and being on the road most of the year doing shows, I don’t have time to worry about making sure my family is protected when they go online. I was honored when PC Matic approached me with the opportunity of working together and am so happy to help shine a light on the importance of staying safe when using the internet with the help of PC Matic’s patented cybersecurity platform”, Evans said.

Evans will make her debut as brand ambassador for the brand in a new television commercial which is set to air nationwide this week.

For more information on PC Matic, visit PCMatic.com.

For more information on Sara Evans, visit SaraEvans.com.

About PC Matic: PC Matic was established in 1999 by its current CEO, Rob Cheng. The American company, with operations based across the United States, was established with the sole purpose of creating a better way to diagnose common computer problems. As cyber security threats began to evolve, PC Matic knew a new approach to thwart these attacks was critical. This led to the creation of its award-winning security software in 2011. Entirely developed, researched and supported in the United States, PC Matic features a globally automated whitelist technology, fileless malware detection, and RDP port protection from brute force attacks. Together, these technologies provide the best security protection for endpoint devices around the globe. For over 20 years, PC Matic has continued to evolve, making them an innovative provider of cloud-based performance and security solutions for homes, businesses of all sizes, and government agencies.

