PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EncounterCare Solutions, Inc. (OTC BB: ECSL) Board of Directors is pleased to announce that John Lawrence has joined ECSL as President of its wholly owned subsidiaries, CyberFuels, Inc. and CyberFuels Gateway Terminal effective February 15, 2021. Most recently, Mr. Lawrence served as an Assistant Vice President at Bank of America and Director of Business Development at Florida Fuel Connection. Mr. Lawrence was also able to successfully hone his entrepreneurial skills as a co-owner of one of the nation’s largest independent mortgage brokerage companies where he employed approximately 350 employees.



Mr. Lawrence has over 30 years of experience starting his career at Hess Corporation and other leading fuel and financial companies engaging with leaders in energy and finance. He has been instrumental in building traditional fuel and Biofuel supply sources for the State of Florida and with this new position can enhance the growth, supply, storage, and distribution of CyberFuels patented product “Dynamo”, as well as make available a new multi-storage facility for both current and alternative fuels to Florida and the southeast U.S. Mr. Lawrence has relationships throughout the Fuel industry with regards to distribution and storage, including by rail and sea, which will be integral given CyberFuels’ expected purchase of a Terminal port and rail connection in the State of Florida, and extensive experience with financing firms and funds that have offered contracts for funding within the energy, fuel, and transportation industries.

Ronald Mills, CEO believes that John’s industry knowledge, financial expertise, and relationship skills make him the ideal candidate to lead this Company into its next phase of growth through its CyberFuels suite of products. “We believe that there is a tremendous opportunity to expand the alternative fuels market through our EcoFlex96™ patented product that saves consumers money at the pump, reduces emissions by up to 20%, is better for your engine, and produces better miles per gallon than current fossil fuels,” said Ron Mills, CEO. Mr. Mills continued, “In the meantime, we can improve upon the depleted storage capacity currently being experienced in the fast growing state of Florida.”

Mr. Lawrence stated, “I am thrilled and super-motivated to join ECSL and look forward to getting this new storage terminal underway so that we can bring fuel supplies and storage sources to the citizens of Florida and the southeast U.S. Historically, Florida has been at a distinct disadvantage with higher gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel prices because the state does not have pipelines and refineries. A necessary approach to maintain the State’s beauty and living environment. As a result, Florida is more like an ‘island’ than a peninsula when it comes to energy sources. My vision is to build a state-of-the-art storage terminal to include CyberFuels expansion, solar power, as much ‘Green’ energy biofuels as possible, while giving current suppliers in Florida an added option for more storage capacity.”

About CyberFuels™: CyberFuels Inc. delivers custom blended GEM fuels to suit almost any engines need.

EcoFlex96™ offers high octane alternatives to regular gasoline.

Our gasoline and GEM fuels offer superior performance over similar traditional gasoline blends. Unlike other fuel options, there is no need to retrofit the vehicle for consumption of our fuel blends.

All of our fuels can be transported, stored and pumped like regular gasoline.

The CyberFuels lines of products also include our "Dynamo™" brands.

Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster:

Independent lab certified to reduce Diesel Particulate Matter (DPM) by 20% and overall emissions by 21% and has been shown to deliver an average Cetane rating over 52 when added to regular diesel fuel at fill up. Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster also improves engine performance, power, and increases miles per gallon along with improving cold flow, increasing lubricity and cleaning fuel injectors.

Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster:

Improves octane and increases the miles per gallon (mpg). Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster allows consumers to purchase regular 87 octane gasoline and increase the power and performance of that fuel to equal that of superior high test 93 octane gasolines, by adding a bottle of our Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster to their tank at fill up. Visit www.cyberfuelsinc.com

