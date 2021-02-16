Pacejet's best-in-class shipping solution is now available directly connected and managed by Acumatica

Provides Acumatica users with Pacejet's multi-carrier cloud-based shipping automation, reducing shipping and labor costs



﻿COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacejet , a multi-carrier shipping platform, announced that the integration of its Fully Connected Shipping solution with Acumatica Cloud ERP is now "Fulfilled by Acumatica." Integrating Pacejet with Acumatica's cloud-based ERP enables users to streamline their parcel, LTL, and 3PL carrier processes for more efficient packing, shipping, and tracking via the single native platform.

"Pacejet's Fulfilled by Acumatica solution allows customers to streamline processes across the entire shipping ecosystem. Our platform increases efficiency, improves shipping workflows, and saves customers an average of 30 percent on shipping costs and 80 percent on labor," said Ron Lee, chief product and technology officer, 3G, which includes the Pacejet division. "Pacejet provides direct connections to parcel, freight, LTL, 3PL, regional carriers and other shipping services all in one, easy-to-navigate platform, providing our customers a significant competitive advantage."

"Pacejet masterfully utilizes the Acumatica platform to help customers access advanced shipping functionality and automate shipping processes," added Christian Lindberg, vice president of partner solutions at Acumatica. "We're proud to deliver this advanced shipping functionality directly within our solution."

Integrated directly within Acumatica's interface, Pacejet provides customers real-time access to more than 65 live carrier connections using API integrations that automatically update carrier rates. Additionally, Pacejet's shipping software solves dynamic and complex situations by automating the ability to quote, pack, ship, and track packages and pallets. Pacejet also provides real-time reporting and required shipping paperwork, including label printing, bill of lading, export packing lists, commercial invoices, certification of origin, and more.

Earlier this year, Pacejet released version 20.4 of its Fully Connected Shipping solution. This version introduced new scan-pack-and-ship workflows, as well as a feature to suppress cost visibility. The release also included flexible new DIY rules, auto shipping improvements, and other enhancements.

Pacejet's Fulfilled by Acumatica solution is an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA). Acumatica's complete Cloud ERP solution has been recognized as a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadran t and named an ERP leader in Forbes, G2, and Gartner .

