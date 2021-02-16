Nhat H. Ngo has joined Medical Solutions as its Chief Commercial Officer. Medical Solutions is one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing providers of total workforce solutions in the healthcare industry.

Omaha, Neb., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing providers of total workforce solutions in the healthcare industry, has announced the addition of Nhat H. Ngo as Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr. Ngo is responsible for commercial strategy to drive the company’s growth in existing and adjacent markets. He will ensure continuity between strategic positioning, solutions offerings, and services delivery in the market. By forging integrated partnerships with Medical Solutions’ clients, Mr. Ngo will take a customer-centric approach to creating new products and offerings and to advancing existing client programs and resources.

“As Medical Solutions expands market share and diversifies its offerings, having a leader with Nhat’s experience and track record of transforming customer relationships, products, and services aligns with our strategy of being an industry leader and a trusted partner to our customers,” said Craig Meier, Chief Executive Officer, Medical Solutions. “I’m incredibly excited to welcome Nhat to our team. He brings capabilities and knowledge that will be instrumental to our company’s growth and transformation to position us for success over the long term.”

“I was attracted to Medical Solutions’ dynamic and collaborative culture, purpose and values, and management team,” said Mr. Ngo. “I am thrilled to join Medical Solutions and look forward to partnering with the team to accelerate the company’s growth by delivering an outstanding customer experience and a differentiated workforce management solution.” He added, “The nation’s healthcare system will continue to experience a massive staffing shortage, not only during this pandemic but for many years to come post-COVID. I’m passionate about addressing this significant challenge in our healthcare system and to offering solutions to optimize workforce management and deliver excellent patient care, particularly at this critically important time.”

Mr. Ngo is a seasoned healthcare executive with more than two decades of experience successfully leading growth strategies, market development, commercial execution, and corporate development for startup, mid-sized, and large capitalization healthcare technology companies. He previously served as executive vice president, marketing, strategy and business development with Omnicell, where he was instrumental in growing revenues from $200 million in 2009 to $1.1 billion in 2021 (guidance). Prior to joining Omnicell, Mr. Ngo spent two years at Medtronic as global vice president of business development and a member of the senior leadership team for the $1.5 billion Respiratory and Monitoring business unit. He also served in a variety of senior leadership positions at BriteSmile, including as executive vice president, chief operating officer, and practiced corporate law at Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw, Pittman in Washington, D.C. Mr. Ngo earned a B.S. from the University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce and his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law. He is based in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

About Medical Solutions:

Medical Solutions specializes in placing quality travel nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and interim clinical leaders for hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities throughout the U.S. The company’s workforce solutions also include a managed services program, which offers hospitals and healthcare systems a streamlined approach to contingent workforce processes, helping facilities gain efficiencies, control labor costs, and enhance patient care standards. Medical Solutions is headquartered in Omaha, Neb., with company locations in San Diego, Cincinnati, Denver, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Tupelo, Miss. In 2018, the company acquired PPR Talent Management Group in Jacksonville, Fla., and in 2019, acquired Omaha-based C&A Industries, parent company to workforce solution firms Aureus Medical Group, Aureus Group, AurStaff, Celebrity Staff, and FocusOne Solutions. Medical Solutions was one of the first travel nursing and allied healthcare staffing companies to be certified by the Joint Commission and has been continuously certified since January 2005. For more information, visit MedicalSolutions.com.

