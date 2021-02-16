Dr. Campanile, Cardiologist and Dr. Cammarata, Psychiatrist and Chef.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Announced today, THE SICILIAN SECRET DIET PLAN by Co-Authors Giovanni Campanile M.D. and Sandra Cammarata M.D., Publisher Release February 19th, PODCASTS of Recipes in Development represented by Agent Alan Morell, Creative Management Partners LLC (CMP). Dr. Giovanni Campanile, a Functional Cardiologist and Co-Founder of Coraeon Anti-Aging Practice in New York City, and Dr. Sandra Cammarata, a Psychiatrist and Chef.

Said Dr. Campanile: “THE SICILIAN SECRET DIET PLAN is a clinically proven diet and lifestyle plan that helps restore your intrinsic health and increase your longevity. My thanks to both our Agent Alan Morell and our Publisher John Colby who worked tirelessly to see this project to completion. Our goal in writing this book is to present to the reader the truly unique version of the Mediterranean Diet from Sicily. The Mediterranean basin spans 22 countries, and because of the strategic location of Sicily in the center of the Mediterranean, most of these countries at one time or another invaded and occupied Sicily for protracted periods of time. What resulted is that the habits and cuisine of all of these varied civilizations amalgamated and remained embedded as part of the modern Sicilian culture and cuisine. The Sicilian Mediterranean Diet therefore has influences from the Greeks, Ancient Jews, Ancient Romans, Phoenicians (Modern day Lebanon and Syria), Spain, France, Turkey, Normans, Scandinavians, Middle East, Persians, Northern Africa, in addition to other cultures. The “Secret” is the uniqueness of the Sicilian Mediterranean Diet due to these influences.

My wife and I are both physicians and have been recommending Sicilian Mediterranean Diet food to our patients for many years. We decided to write this book in order to expand awareness of the benefits and wonderful taste of this amazing way of eating. The recipes have been carefully selected not only for their health benefits but also for their taste and simplicity of preparation. Anyone can make these recipes even if they have minimal cooking experience.”

Said Dr. Cammarata: “It has been a truly enjoyable experience to co-Authoring THE SICILIAN SECRET DIET PLAN with my husband Giovanni with whom I have shared all my meals for almost 40 years. We have been both committed to share our knowledge using simple and down to earth language to reveal how easy and enjoyable it is to eat nutritious and flavorful food. It is my humble pleasure to be part of others' journey into health and well-being as my mother’s daughter and as a Sicilian who holds the genetic treasure of centuries of food culture. We believe that learning how to prepare simple and nutritious food is accessible to everyone and it is an easily attainable goal. We are sharing our ancestors’ treasures with pride, knowing that we are disclosing the obvious secret behind health, longevity and an enjoyable life.”

Said Publisher John T. Colby: “When Alan Morell of CMP brought Dr. Campanile and Dr. Cammarata’s book to me, I felt they and THE SICILIAN SECRET DIET PLAN were a wonderful fit for our publishing house. The more we developed the dietary themes in the book, the more we appreciate healthy, common sense, approach used by the authors.”

Said Agent Alan Morell: “It was and is my distinct honor and pleasure to represent my valued clients Dr. Giovanni Campanile and Dr. Sandra Cammarata for the sale to John T. Colby’s prestigious Publishing House, Brick Tower Press. THE SICILIAN SECRET DIET PLAN is credible, powerful and inspiring with narrative, sidebars, charts, stories, meal plans and recipes, you learn and how and why. Our goal is to make THE SICILIAN SECRET DIET PLAN a best seller; distribute Podcasts, directed by Tim Troke, on these fabulous recipes / meal plans and supplements in conjunction with Vitaquest Chairman Keith Frankel. All VERY EXCITING.”

About Giovanni Campanile M.D.

Giovanni Campanile MD is a quadruple board certified, Harvard Trained Cardiologist. He is the Director of Integrative Medicine, Nutrition and Cardiac Rehabilitation for Morristown Medical Center and Atlantic Health System which is rated by U.S. News and World Reports as one of the premier heart programs in the nation. Dr. Campanile was the cardiologist for President George HW Bush whenever he visited Kennebunkport, ME. Dr. Campanile worked as an investigator at the world renowned Framingham Heart Study and is currently working with Yale University and Duke University as the primary investigator for Atlantic Health System for the EMBARK trial, which is the first randomized controlled trial looking at Swedish massage for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. Dr. Campanile is Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. Dr. Campanile has been chief of cardiology at several medical centers; he developed a cardiac catheterization program in Key West, Florida. He has been named "Top Doctor" in cardiology by NJ Monthly Magazine on multiple years.

About Sandra Cammarata M.D.

Sandra Cammarata, MD was born in Milan, in northern Italy, but grew up in Catania, Sicily. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Catania Medical school and moved with her husband, Giovanni Campanile, to the United States where she specialized in General Psychiatry and at Tufts University.

Selected in 2020 as one of Castle Connolly’s “Exceptional Women in Medicine”, Sandra has been practicing Psychiatry in private practice in New Jersey and has been awarded the Castle Connolly best New Jersey Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist award for multiple years. She successfully integrates nutrition and healthy eating in the treatment of her patients.

In 2013 she opened a gourmet ancient grain fresh pasta restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, using her family’s traditional Sicilian recipes. Her home is warmly open to friends and family in appreciation of the Sicilian diet.

About John T. Colby J. Boylston & Company Publishers:

John T. Colby Jr. is the founder and publisher of Manhattan based Brick Tower Press and J. Boylston & Company, Publishers. Brick Tower Press ranks in the top 100 United States independent book publishers while the J. Boylston & Company imprint ibooks was named "America's fastest growing small publisher" by Publishers Weekly in 2004. Besides ibooks, J. Boylston & Company includes the children's imprint Milk & Cookies Press, and Byron Preiss Visual Publications, a book packager with licensed books to Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins, Dutton, Scholastic, and Reader's Digest.

Prior to Brick Tower Press and J. Boylston & Company, John worked for London-based Dorling Kindersley (DK), Barnes & Noble, Bertelsmann, and Doubleday & Company, Inc. John is a graduate of Syracuse University.

J. Boylston & Company, Publishers:

ibooks is the trade publishing imprint known for its extensive backlist titles in trade fiction, science fiction, fantasy, graphic novels, history, and popular culture. Readers of notable authors as Isaac Asimov, Roger Zelazny, Stan Lee, John Betancourt, Robert Payne, and Alfred Bester will enjoy our extensive backlist. Milk & Cookies Press represents the children's imprint and features writers such as the late Fritz Leiber and Caldecott Award winner David Wiesner for their title "Gonna Roll the Bones."

iPicturebooks is the pioneer publisher of electronic books with an extensive collection of titles founded on the late Byron Preiss's vision of the future of book publishing.

Brick Tower Press is a trade book publisher of quality nonfiction titles including cookery, gardening, autobiography, maritime, military history, and financial guides.

We work with a talented group of authors, agents, and book designers to form the core of a rigorous publishing program.

About Alan Morell, Creative Management Partners LLC Beverly Hills, Ca.:

Mr. Morell has 41 years of global experience managing over 2700 campaigns for hundreds of clients in the successful development and management of talent, literary, TV and film packaging, commercial rights, corporate consulting, media positioning, sponsorship of live events and licensing of intellectual property (IP) rights. Mr. Morell is one of the few in the sports, entertainment and the arts industry, who has represented and managed clients, that have won the prestigious awards: Grammy; Tony; Oscar; Emmy, ESPY, Victors, Telly, Clio and NY Times Best Selling Authors. Mr. Morell manages and advises 97 Doctors and experts in the BioTech and BioPharma sector, more than any Agent worldwide and industry recognized as the leading Agent for Commercial endeavors.

