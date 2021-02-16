Duo joins the executive team to empower banks and lenders, personalize engagement strategies, and build customer-centric relationships that fuel the company’s momentum



MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert, the customer experience platform for banks and lenders, today welcomes two Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) veterans to its executive team, Chief Revenue Officer Ilene Vogt and Chief Marketing Officer Rebecca Martin.

Ilene will draw from over three decades of marketing, sales, and customer-focused leadership experience, where she has been a force in fintech, driving customer digital transformation, aligning internal teams toward revenue goals, and optimizing business processes. Ilene brings to Total Expert a proven record of elevating customer relationship and engagement strategies to drive and grow revenue streams. Previously, she served as Chief Revenue Officer at Integrate.ai, an AI-powered consumer intelligence company, and held leadership roles at OneSpan, Accelrys, and Actuate.

Trusted with millions in venture capital funding over her career, Rebecca has a history of differentiating entrepreneurial brands and building marketing funnels through strong communications and demand creation strategies. At Total Expert, Rebecca is responsible for driving fast growth by developing and launching a differentiated position in the marketplace; creating demand, late-stage pipeline and revenue; and establishing a customer engagement and advocacy program that builds on the company’s customer-first mantra. Most recently, she was Chief Marketing Officer at Calabrio, a customer experience intelligence company, and prior, served in a variety of marketing roles at Code42, Oracle, and Stellent.

“Rebecca and Ilene will undoubtedly lead our teams in breaking growth barriers and building market share with the world's leading banks, lenders, and credit unions,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “As we continue to deliver an innovative customer experience platform that drives retention and loyalty, our growth has skyrocketed. We are confident that trajectory will continue in 2021 and beyond as we welcome these world-class leaders to our team.”

The two join Total Expert in the midst of significant company growth. Company revenues have increased by over 1,500% over the past three years, and Total Expert earned the #288 spot on the Inc. 500 list in 2020. In 2020, Total Expert was also recognized as a HousingWire Tech100, Minne Inno 50 on Fire, and Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal Fast 50 award winner.

About Total Expert

Total Expert is a fintech software company that built the first Experience Platform purpose-built for the modern financial institution. The platform enables sales and marketing teams to leverage data to seamlessly deliver products and services relevant to each customer based on their financial goals. Total Expert focuses on the unique compliance needs of financial services organizations that must integrate industry-specific data and applications to deliver a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. For more information visit totalexpert.com .

“I’m a strong believer that the time for transformation is now, and my passion is focused on helping organizations unlock new opportunities for their business with the right digital tools. I am beyond excited to work with banks, lenders, and credit unions of all sizes as I start this journey at Total Expert.” – Chief Revenue Officer Ilene Vogt

“Banks and lenders have come out of 2020 with loads of new customers, but many lack the plans and technology necessary to retain them. We are building mindshare and market share by helping financial organizations understand how the Total Expert platform creates customers for life--via a fully orchestrated customer journey that unites sales and marketing teams with a single voice and coordinated outreach. It’s a powerful message that I can’t wait to share.” – Chief Marketing Officer Rebecca Martin

