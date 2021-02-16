Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Drink provides the skin with needed moisture and reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care supplements and beverage with collagen debuted this month on the Nashville Today TV show.

“Nashville Today with lifestyle blogger Kayla Zadel highlighted the benefits of Bloom Beauty Essence® supplements and beverage,” said Annette Steiner-Kienzler, product developer and pharmacist for the German company R-Pharm. “We are thrilled that thousands of viewers learned about Bloom Beauty Essence®.”

Steiner-Kienzler said Bloom Beauty Essence® Day Spa and Night Spa supplements and Bloom Beauty Essence®Skin Care Drink with Collagen are now available on different websites, including Walmart.com.

Zadel highlighted Bloom Beauty Essence® skincare benefits during her segment on Nashville Today.

“They say you are what you eat so why not nourish your skin from the inside out,” she said. “Your skins needs that proper nutrition, so why not give it the vitamins, minerals, and anti-oxidants that it needs.”

Since there are 32 ways to damage your skin, according to Good Housekeeping, Bloom Beauty Essence® protects your skin from the elements, hot showers, and chemicals, to name just a few.

The Day Spa supplement moisturizes your skin needs to protect itself during the day, while the Night Spa tablet replenishes lost moisture and luminosity for a radiant complexion in the morning.

Bloom Beauty Essence® Skin Care Drink comes in regular and low-calorie versions. The beverage, a tasty substitute for sugary sodas, combines natural antioxidants from black currants with aloe vera, vitamin B3, biotin, and a special, high-quality collagen complex.

Sugary drinks, according to dermatologists, can make your skin look saggy and dull.

“We developed 24-hour care for your skin,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “You take the Day Spa supplement in the morning, drink the Bloom Beauty beverage with collagen during the day, and take the Night Spa tablet before going to sleep.”

For more information, please visit walmart.com .

