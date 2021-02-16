Indianapolis, Indiana, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- East Region Managing Partner (MP) Rob Pruitt was named BKD CPAs & Advisors’ first chief practice officer (CPO), effective June 1, 2021. This addition will allow the firm to prioritize new services and solutions for its clients.

“Rob has done a tremendous job leading the East Region, and we’re grateful for his work in helping the region flourish. Thanks to Rob’s track record of trusted leadership and his experience as a national tax director, MP and regional MP, he has the right blend of expertise and firm understanding to lay the groundwork for this new role,” said CEO-elect Tom Watson.

Pruitt will be a new member of the National Office executive leadership team, working alongside the CEO, COO and CRO, and will be a member of the Management Committee and attend Governing Board meetings. He will be charged with primary responsibility for the firm’s organic growth activities—providing executive leadership, sponsorship, coordination and guidance of national industry partners (NIP) and practices—and internal firm growth initiatives, including oversight of Governing Board growth initiatives and the BKD Growth Fund, BKD EDGE product development initiatives and management as new products and services are launched and Marketing & Business Development Department and go-to-market strategies.

“I am truly fortunate, humbled and honored to serve the firm in this new role. During my career, BKD has always provided an abundance of opportunities for all of us to grow professionally to ensure we are ready when the next door opens,” Pruitt said. “I am very excited to lean into this new role and work alongside many talented BKD leaders to drive more organic growth and continue building our innovation culture.”

Watson has worked closely with Pruitt over the last several years and said he knows Pruitt’s business acumen and ability to inspire others will serve the firm well. “Rob has been a terrific example of a BKD ‘builder’ throughout his career. He has a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a ‘servant leader’ management approach that inspires others to high levels of success,” said Watson.

“I look forward to collaborating with our NIPs and other growth leaders along with our quality control professionals to develop and execute on our growth initiatives. I’m confident that executing on those plans while staying committed to high-quality services and delivering Unmatched Client Service® will result in many rewarding career opportunities for our team,” said Pruitt.

Attachment

Greg Cole BKD CPAs & Advisors 417-831-7283 gcole@bkd.com