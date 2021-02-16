Pure Natura of Iceland plans to bring its freeze-dried whole food supplements made from Icelandic lamb organ meat to America. Pure Natura plans to bring the following supplements to America: 1) LIVER, which is Pure Natura’s flagship supplement, is freeze-dried Icelandic lamb liver or “nature’s multi-vitamin,” as many people call it. 2) DETOX, which supports detoxification pathways and overall health, contains hand-picked Icelandic herbs, such as dandelion root, birch leaves, and Angelica seeds. 3) BALANCE, which is the perfect supplement for overall heart health and athletic performance, contains freeze-dried Icelandic lamb hearts, yarrow, birch leaves, Rhodiola Rosea, and chamomile. 4)POWER, which is the ultimate supplement for CEOs and white-collar workers who need relief from a stressful lifestyle, is packed with nutrients from freeze-dried lamb liver and hearts and adaptogenic herbs like Rhodiola Rosea.

Pure Natura of Iceland plans to bring its freeze-dried whole food supplements made from Icelandic lamb organ meat to America. Pure Natura plans to bring the following supplements to America: 1) LIVER, which is Pure Natura’s flagship supplement, is freeze-dried Icelandic lamb liver or “nature’s multi-vitamin,” as many people call it. 2) DETOX, which supports detoxification pathways and overall health, contains hand-picked Icelandic herbs, such as dandelion root, birch leaves, and Angelica seeds. 3) BALANCE, which is the perfect supplement for overall heart health and athletic performance, contains freeze-dried Icelandic lamb hearts, yarrow, birch leaves, Rhodiola Rosea, and chamomile. 4)POWER, which is the ultimate supplement for CEOs and white-collar workers who need relief from a stressful lifestyle, is packed with nutrients from freeze-dried lamb liver and hearts and adaptogenic herbs like Rhodiola Rosea.

PALM BEACH, FL, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American consumers can now buy Iceland’s Pure Natura’s whole-food supplements on Amazon.com.

“Amazon is exciting news for Pure Natura,” said Hildur Magnusdottir, CEO of Pure Natura, which markets freeze-dried whole-supplements made from organ meat. “We are expanding our retail network in the United States, and, if you want to reach the most number of people, Amazon is where you want to be.”

The whole-food supplements by Pure Natura, based in Iceland, are packed with the natural nutrition that comes from organ meat.

“Today, people don’t realize that organ meat, which is one of the most nutrient-rich superfoods available to people, was a staple of their ancestors,” Magnusdottir said. “Modern society moved away from our ancestral diet to less nutritious pre-packaged processed food.

“At Pure Natura, we are reviving the healthy diet from generations ago in an easy-to-digest whole-food dietary supplement,” she added.

If people googled organ meat, they would find it is packed with around 10-100 times more nutrients, vitamins, protein, and minerals than traditional meat staples consumers eat today.

Here is how Pure Natura is making it simple for consumers to have the health benefits of their great-great-grandparents without slaving over a hot stove all day.

“We freeze-dried organ meat to capture all of its nutrition and allow consumers to eat it raw safely. You can even sprinkle it on your meals to get the benefits of this superfood, if you don´t like capsules,” she said.

Amazon.com now carries the following Pure Natura products:

LIVER, which is Pure Natura’s flagship supplement, is freeze-dried Icelandic lamb liver or “nature’s multi-vitamin,” as many people call it.

DETOX, which supports detoxification pathways and overall health, contains liver, hand-picked Icelandic herbs, such as dandelion root, birch leaves, and Angelica seeds.

BALANCE, which is the perfect supplement for overall heart health and athletic performance, contains freeze-dried Icelandic lamb hearts, yarrow, birch leaves, Rhodiola Rosea, and chamomile. BALANCE is packed with CoQ10 for mitochondrial support, adaptogenic herbs, and other crucial nutrients for optimal health and performance.

POWER, which is the ultimate supplement for CEOs and white-collar workers who need relief from a stressful lifestyle, is packed with nutrients from freeze-dried lamb liver and hearts and adaptogenic herbs like Rhodiola Rosea.

Pure Natura’s whole-food supplements only use Icelandic free-roaming lamb and wild-harvested herbs. In contrast to bovine supplements, Pure Natura is the only ovine (lamb) organ supplement on the market. The lambs are free from growth-promoting antibiotics and growth hormones.

“As a wellness company, we want people to live healthier lives. With Amazon now carrying our whole-food supplements, we can help more people achieve this goal than ever before,” Magnusdottir said.

“Pure Natura is the missing link between modern nutrition and our ancestral diet. We are bringing back organ meat, one of the best sources of nutrition that we can have,” she added.

For more information about Pure Natura supplements, such as DETOX, visit Amazon.com.

Attachment

Robert Grant Pure Natura 561-421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com