Government and Private Industry Security Veteran Joins Management Team

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: WHEN) (“WHEN Group” or the “Company”), a cybersecurity company with proprietary technologies developed to protect individuals and enterprises from cybersecurity threats, announced today the appointment of Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Danny Yatom as President of the Company.

Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Yatom has over 40 years of experience in top intelligence and security leadership roles, including as the Director of Mossad, the national intelligence and special operations agency of Israel and one of the world’s leading intelligence secret and operations agencies. From 1999 to 2001, he served as Chief of Staff for Security and Policy to Prime Minister Ehud Barak. He also served in various positions in the Israeli security forces and government, including head of the Israeli Defense Forces’ Planning Directorate, commander of the Central Command, and military secretary to defense ministers Moshe Arens and Yitzhak Rabin and prime ministers Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres. He holds Bachelor of Science degree in Physics, Mathematics and Computer Science from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and Master of Arts degree in the Middle Eastern studies from Tel Aviv University

In joining the management team as President of WHEN Group, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Yatom will help develop and implement the Company’s global strategy and advise on cybersecurity policies.

Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Danny Yatom, incoming president of WHEN Group: "I am delighted to join WHEN Group as Company President. As the world appears to be losing the cyber and general security war globally, it is time to re-examine the old and traditional methods of digital security with innovative technology. The rise of cyber-attacks and data breaches over the past year has confirmed that cybersecurity is becoming a critical asset for every state and entity around the world. WHEN Group is uniquely positioned to address cybersecurity challenges with cutting-edge technological capabilities and an innovative approach. I am excited to take part in the Company’s global growth and contribute to building WHEN Group into a world leader in cybersecurity."

Giora Rosenzweig, CEO of WHEN Group: "We are excited to welcome Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Danny Yatom as President of WHEN Group. With more than four decades of service in major national security and intelligence positions, we are certain Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Yatom will have a leadership role in expanding our security capabilities to create the next generation of cybersecurity systems, positioning our global presence and assisting in the development of a global distribution network. We are delighted that he has accepted to take a master role in our exciting vision and we both look forward to leading WHEN Group into its next stage of growth and development.”

Future WHEN Group Press Releases and Updates

Interested investors and shareholders will be notified of future Press Releases and Industry Updates by e-mailing info@worldhealthenergy.com

About WHEN Group

World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a WHEN Group) is a holding company comprised of SG 77, Inc./RNA Ltd, which develops and significantly improves existing cybersecurity solutions in the B2C and B2B marketplace. WHEN Group develops new systems by applying pattern recognition technology based on IOT / mobile / servers and computer activity, analyzing human and device behavior, relationships and BPM (Business Process Management) in order to automatically identify and prevent potential danger to individuals and companies. The B2C Cybersecurity division targeting families concerned with external cyber threats and exposures in addition to monitoring a child's behavioral patterns that may alert parents to potential tragedies caused by cyber bullying, pedophiles, other predators, and depression. The B2B Cybersecurity system software development and implementation company focused on innovative solutions for the constantly evolving cyber challenges of businesses, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and governmental entities. By deploying a highly experienced development team, RNA Ltd. anticipates of cyber threats, both internal and external threats, by identifying behavioral patterns that flag potential cyber compromises. Additional information is available at: https://www.whengroup.com/ .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve substantial uncertainties and risks and are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to integrate the operations of the acquired entities and manage the combined entity, the success of our business plan, market reception of our products, our ability to raise the capital needed to realize our business plan and on commercially reasonable terms, Our ability to retain needed personnel and our ability to compete against companies with much larger resources and the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "RISK FACTORS" in our Form 8-K filed by us on April 30, 2020, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Investor Relations:

World Health Energy Holdings, Inc.

Tel: +1 561-870-0440

Email: info@worldhealthenergy.com