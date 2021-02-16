Detroit, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, Feb. 16, 2021 — DTE Energy, a national leader in clean energy, is partnering with distributors to offer savings of up to $1,200 per unit on the purchase of high-efficiency, ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers. The freezers could allow pharmacies, medical offices and hospitals to keep doses of COVID-19 vaccines safely stored at the extremely low temperatures they require.

“DTE is pleased to offer this rebate at a critical time during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Don Stanczak, vice president of Business Planning and Development at DTE Energy. “Our energy efficiency team regularly offers business and residential customers ways to save money when they upgrade their heating, cooling and other equipment. We’re taking extra steps to make sure our customers in the medical field know that this rebate could make it easier to purchase or upgrade equipment that some vital new COVID-19 vaccines require to maintain their efficacy.”

Customers interested in the rebate can visit DTE’s website, email dteincentives@energy-solution.com or call 617.440.5469 to get connected with a manufacturer who will apply the instant rebate at the time of purchase. A list of qualifying ENERGY STAR® rated ULT freezer models can be found here.

The instant rebate provides savings of $1,200 off a 24-30 cubic foot unit, and $600 off a 15 to 24 cubic foot unit. A business is eligible to receive up to $50,000 in rebates per site location.

Additional incentives for businesses purchasing or upgrading to new energy efficient equipment can be found here.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, DTE has offered help for residential and business customers coping with the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus. From creating Personalized Service Protection plans for customers financial difficulty to providing free personal protective equipment (PPE) to businesses striving to operate safely, DTE remains committed to providing the light and warmth our customers need while keeping Michigan’s economy moving forward. Learn more about our COVID-19 response at https://www.dteenergy.com/covid19.

About DTE Energy

Marquia Mann DTE Energy 313.235.5555