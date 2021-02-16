LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer insights platform DISQO today announced the appointment of Kevin Whitcher as VP of Product, Enterprise Applications, where he will report to co-founder and CTO, Drew Kutcharian, and be responsible for leading product vision, strategy, execution and team development for the company’s enterprise data and insights products.



Whitcher joins the company from Oracle Data Cloud, where he most recently served as Vice President of Product Management and led efforts for their measurement and identity solutions. In 2020, he spearheaded the launch of two new ad measurement products, Moat Reach and Moat Outcomes, which gave customers new perspectives on the performance of their advertising. He has also held roles at Datalogix and Sterling-Rice Group. Whitcher has spent his career at the intersection of data, analytics and marketing.

“DISQO has built a unique insights platform that combines opinion and complete behavioral touchpoint data with their massive first-party consumer panel. This is a game-changer — DISQO’s panels provide marketers with independent, neutral cross-platform measurement to help them be ahead of the game in the post-cookie landscape,” Whitcher said. “Deeply understanding and addressing the needs of market researchers, brands, agencies and media platforms as technology and privacy environments continue to evolve, and reflecting this in our product roadmap, is my mission, and I can’t wait to drive this at DISQO.”

Whitcher will engage with stakeholders to define the strategic vision for enterprise products, align on product strategy and expand the DISQO platform. He’ll also further grow and scale the product team to build it into a word-class organization.

“We’re excited to have Kevin join our team as we continue to experience rapid growth and expand our customer base,” said Kutcharian. “Given Kevin's depth of industry experience and leadership skills, we know he’ll carve an innovative and strategic roadmap for our enterprise data and insights products while rallying our teams to reach new heights.”

DISQO is one of the world’s largest true consumer insights platforms providing the highest quality consumer data to the world's largest market research agencies, analytics companies and brands. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and out-of-the-box strategies to collect and analyze insights, DISQO clients can understand user behavior, build better experiences and make informed decisions to help shape the products and services of tomorrow.

About DISQO

DISQO is a next-generation consumer-first insights platform that delivers unprecedented data and analytics to the market research industry. The company powers insights professionals and marketers with automated solutions that drive consumer research and improve ad effectiveness. Today, DISQO delivers an accurate and complete view of the consumer journey via technology built on the foundation of first-party research from millions of engaged consumers. By engaging consumers who choose to share their attitudes and behaviors, DISQO captures the highest quality data, empowering its clients to make confident decisions. Founded in 2015, DISQO is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has over 180 employees globally.

To learn more, please visit https://www.disqo.com/ .