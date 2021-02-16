ARCADIA, Wis., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashley Furniture Industries (Ashley) has again been named one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes Magazine. With advanced manufacturing and distribution facilities in California, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin, Ashley is the World’s Largest Manufacturer of Furniture and one of the world’s best-selling furniture store brands.

In collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, Forbes conducted their annual survey to more than 50,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. The survey was conducted through online access panels to ensure respondents were anonymous and able to freely give their opinions without company influence.

“We are honored to be recognized once again as one of America’s Best Large Employers,” said Todd Wanek, President and CEO. “Ashley is a family company with multi-generational employees and leaders. As a company, we work together to continuously improve and strive to be the best furniture company, which would not be possible without all of our employees.”

Today, Ashley has more than 17,000 employees nationwide (over 35,000 worldwide) and has over 30 million square feet of manufacturing and distribution space under roof. The company owns the industry’s largest transportation fleet - operating more than 1,225 tractors and 4,000 trailers. As the largest retail furniture store brand in North America, Ashley offers one of the largest product assortments to more than 1,000 Ashley HomeStores and 20,000 storefronts throughout 155 countries.

As an industry leader in technology innovations; Ashley has recently invested billions of dollars into their people, technology and facilities to improve every aspect of the company’s performance, while lowering costs to their customers. Under the leadership of Todd Wanek, Ashley's President and CEO, and Ron Wanek, its Founder and Chairman, the family-owned company continues to evolve and grow.

“We are committed to providing a best-in-class employee experience – especially during the pandemic,” stated Danna Szwed, Executive Vice President of Human Resources. “Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, our customers and the communities in which we work and live. During this trying time, this recognition means even more to our organization as it comes directly from the great people who make our company great – our employees.”

“We are always looking for more team members to join us and invite interested people to apply to be part of this amazing company,” continued Szwed. “We are a great place to work and make a career! Ashley offers many different opportunities to grow a career company-wide. Whether in the stores, on our factory floors, in our beautiful trucks, or headquarters, there are positions available from entry level to expert. To see the jobs that are available, visit http://jobs.ashleyfurniture.com/.”

Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC (Ashley) feels that every person deserves more value for their money. Established in 1945, Ashley is the largest manufacturer of home furnishings in the world, and was named one of America's Best Employers by Forbes in 2021.

Ashley HomeStore is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley HomeStore the largest retail furniture store brand in North America and one of the world's best-selling furniture store brands with more than 1,050 locations in 60 countries.

