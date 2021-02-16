Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launched in 2015, the Humberto Award is bestowed annually and named for Humberto Rodriguez, a beloved teammate who tragically lost his life in service to our communities. The award honors teammates who exemplify Mr. Rodriguez’s zest for life, commitment to culture, and dedication to service.

In his 15-year career with AIR Communities, Senior Service Manager Joe Tiernan has supported operations at The Sterling, Park Towne Place, and Chestnut Hall in Philadelphia, and has made a lasting impact on AIR’s culture and operations. Mr. Tiernan actively mentors and trains his colleagues, and was one of the first Service Managers to complete the AIR Service Leadership certification, a program that provides an opportunity for service leaders to demonstrate their competency, knowledge, and skills to earn a unique companywide designation.

Team members are nominated by their peers, and Mr. Tiernan’s efforts earned him not one Humberto Award nomination, but five, from teammates across the company. In addition to managing service at The Sterling, Mr. Tiernan often provides support to other Philadelphia area communities when it’s needed most. “Joe is the first person you call when you need help,” said Park Towne Place Community Manager Patrick McGarry.

Mr. Tiernan’s win – and the $10,000 cash prize that accompanies it – was announced by Keith Kimmel, AIR’s President of Property Operations, during the company’s virtual 2021 Operations kick-off meeting.

“Going above and beyond for our residents is a hallmark of Mr. Tiernan’s career,” said Kimmel. “AIR is proud to reward teammates like Joe, a shining example of leadership, mentorship and living our culture.”

About Apartment Income REIT (AIR) Communities

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

