JCDecaux, overall performance increased to 4.6/5 in the FTSE4Good extra-financial performance index, significantly outperforming the Media sector average (2.8/5)
Paris, 16 February 2021 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced it has been listed in the FTSE4Good index by FTSE Russell with a 4.6/5 score, rewarding its environmental, social and corporate governance performance.
The FTSE4Good series was created by FTSE Russell, a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group, to assess and identify companies with the best ESG practices (environment, support of human rights, corporate governance).
Included in the FTSE4Good index since 2014, JCDecaux achieved a stronger overall performance score this year, with 4.6/5 (vs. 4.5 end-2019), much higher than the Media sector average at 2.8/5 (down compared with a year earlier). JCDecaux’s lead in the index versus the sector average is very clear for each ESG rating criterion: Environment (1.9/5 for the sector vs. 5/5 for JCDecaux), Social (2.4/5 for the sector vs. 4.3/5 for JCDecaux), and Governance (3.8/5 for the sector vs. 4.7/5 for JCDecaux).
JCDecaux’s inclusion in the 2020 index confirms the maturity and strength of its ESG approach, rewarded for its transparency, and is another addition to similar distinctions that the group has received:
Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: “We are very proud to see JCDecaux included in the FTSE4Good index once again, as it is a true guarantee of confidence for our socially-responsible customers and investors. This year, JCDecaux has again stood out in terms of environmental, social and governance performance, maintaining its leading position in the FTSE4Good Media sector index. This distinction is a recognition of our Sustainable Development Strategy, designed to be at the heart of our business model and our innovation policy, as well as the persistent and determined efforts of all of our teams in terms of environmental, social and societal responsibility”.
