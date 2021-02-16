JCDecaux, overall performance increased to 4.6/5 in the FTSE4Good extra-financial performance index, significantly outperforming the Media sector average (2.8/5)

Paris, 16 February 2021 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced it has been listed in the FTSE4Good index by FTSE Russell with a 4.6/5 score, rewarding its environmental, social and corporate governance performance.

The FTSE4Good series was created by FTSE Russell, a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group, to assess and identify companies with the best ESG practices (environment, support of human rights, corporate governance).

Included in the FTSE4Good index since 2014, JCDecaux achieved a stronger overall performance score this year, with 4.6/5 (vs. 4.5 end-2019), much higher than the Media sector average at 2.8/5 (down compared with a year earlier). JCDecaux’s lead in the index versus the sector average is very clear for each ESG rating criterion: Environment (1.9/5 for the sector vs. 5/5 for JCDecaux), Social (2.4/5 for the sector vs. 4.3/5 for JCDecaux), and Governance (3.8/5 for the sector vs. 4.7/5 for JCDecaux).

JCDecaux’s inclusion in the 2020 index confirms the maturity and strength of its ESG approach, rewarded for its transparency, and is another addition to similar distinctions that the group has received:

Confirmation of its “A Leadership” status from the Climate Change Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the rating agency which assesses commitments, action plans, and results in JCDecaux’s fight against climate change,

AAA-rated (Triple-A) by MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) for its extra-financial performance for the third year in a row in 2019.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: “We are very proud to see JCDecaux included in the FTSE4Good index once again, as it is a true guarantee of confidence for our socially-responsible customers and investors. This year, JCDecaux has again stood out in terms of environmental, social and governance performance, maintaining its leading position in the FTSE4Good Media sector index. This distinction is a recognition of our Sustainable Development Strategy, designed to be at the heart of our business model and our innovation policy, as well as the persistent and determined efforts of all of our teams in terms of environmental, social and societal responsibility”.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2020 revenue: €2,312m

Present in 3,890 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

A daily audience of more than 890 million people in more than 80 countries

13,210 employees

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy) JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good, MSCI and CDP (Climate Change) rankings

1,061,630 advertising panels worldwide

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (517,800 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 160 airports and 270 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (379,970 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (136,750 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (636,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (260,700 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (69,490 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,760 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,510 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Communications Department: Agathe Albertini

+33 (0) 1 30 79 34 99 – agathe.albertini@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Arnaud Courtial

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – arnaud.courtial@jcdecaux.com

Attachment