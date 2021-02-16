PRESS RELEASE

Groupe ADP total traffic1 is down by -67.1% in January 2021 compared to January 2020, with 8.5 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. It stands at 33.5% of the 2019 group traffic1. Excluding the favorable scope effect of the integration of GMR Airports, which were not part of the Groupe in January 2020, the decrease in group traffic would be -74.5%.

At Paris Aéroport alone, the traffic decreased by 73.5% in January 2021, compared to January 2020 with 2.1 million passengers welcomed. It stands at 26.8% of the 2019 Paris Aéroport trafic. Paris-Charles de Gaulle welcomed 1.2 million passengers in January 2021 (-78.3%) and Paris-Orly 0.9 million passengers (-62.1%).

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, only terminals 2E, 2F and 2A are currently opened in order to handle the entirety of commercial passenger flights. Terminal 2A will be closed from February 23rd onwards. At Paris-Orly, only Orly 2 and 3 are currently opened in order to handle the entirety of commercial passenger flights.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms, and regarding scheduled commercial traffic, only the Hajj terminal at Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, is closed. All other airports are open to all types of commercial flights, although some local restrictions may apply. Delhi and Hyderabad airports are open for domestic flights and international flights only with the countries India has signed bilateral agreements with.

In Paris Aéroport:

International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas Territories) was down (-68.2%), due to the decrease of all the destinations: Asia-Pacific (-92.2%), North America (-84.4%), the Middle East (-75.5%), Latin America (-72.2%), Africa (‑60.0%);

European traffic (excluding France) was down by 83.7%;

Traffic within mainland France was down by 62.5%;

Traffic with the French Overseas Territories (included within the international traffic) was down by 19.8%;

The number of connecting passengers decreased by 72.1%. The connecting rate stood at 29.4%, up by 2.8 points compared with January 2020.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4%-owned by Groupe ADP2, decreased by 72.1% in January 2021.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 72.0% in January 2021.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 77.7% in January 2021.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 20203, decreased by 53.9% in January 2021.





Passengers Jan. 2021 % change

2021/2020 Last 12 months % change

2021/2020 Paris-CDG 1,197,614 -78.3% 17,934,306 -76.5% Paris-Orly 878,784 -62.1% 9,358,193 -70.6% Total Paris Aéroport 2,076,398 -73.5% 27,292,499 -74.8% Santiago de Chile 689,599 -72.0% 6,755,059 -72.5% Amman 151,491 -77.7% 1 522 583



-83,0 %



New Delhi 3,069,643 -49.7% 25,470,427 -62.9% Hyderabad 1,144,103 -42.1% 8,706,724 -61.0% Cebu 67,128 -94.5% 1,596,764 -87.6% Total GMR Airports 4,280,874 -53.9% 35,773,915 -65.5% Antalya 293,287 -68.5% 9,132,474 -74.4% Ankara 311,076 -70.3% 4,320,568 -68.2% Izmir 318,346 -64.1% 4,889,972 -60.2% Bodrum 42,570 -50.0% 1,450,876 -66.5% Gazipaşa Alanya 18,084 -39.7% 262,511 -75.7% Medina 130,591 -83.9% 1,568,092 -81.6% Tunisia 18,206 -64.4% 302,166 -90.0% Georgia 16,590 -92.9% 423,773 -90.1% North Macedonia 57,793 -68.6% 656,720 -75.7% Zagreb(1) 38,063 -81.3% 759,851 -78.0% Total TAV Airports 1,244,606 -72.1% 23,767,003 -76.2%





Aircraft Movements Jan. 2021 % change

2021/2020 Last 12 months % change

2021/2020 Paris-CDG 13,769 -63.2% 188,691 -62.1% Paris-Orly 6,831 -58.4% 73,422 -66.3% Total Paris Aéroport 20,600 -61.7% 262,113 -63.4% Santiago de Chile 6,157 -60.1% 53,394 -66.0% Amman 2,038 -67.2% 20,054 -74.9% New Delhi 24,992 -36.7% 203,519 -54.1% Hyderabad 10,805 -34.9% 86,877 -52.9% Cebu 915 -91.0% 17,270 -83.9% Total GMR Airports 36,712 -44.6% 307,666 -58.1% Antalya 2,354 -63.0% 58,157 -70.6% Ankara 2,614 -62.2% 35,475 -60.1% Izmir 2,374 -58.5% 37,153 -51.2% Bodrum 336 -37.5% 10,353 -62.2% Gazipaşa Alanya 172 -26.5% 2,224 -68.7% Medina 1,425 -73.2% 14,554 -76.2% Tunisia 213 -53.0% 3,226 -82.8% Georgia 576 -76.8% 10,154 -75.6% North Macedonia 704 -53.4% 8,220 -62.5% Zagreb(1) 1,403 -55.2% 19,780 -56.2% Total TAV Airports 12,171 -62.7% 199,296 -69.9%

_______________________________________

1 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

Geographic split



Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Jan. 2021

% change 2021/2020 Share of total traffic Mainland France -62.5% 22.1% Europe -83.7% 24.6% Other International

Of which -68.2% 53.3% Africa -60.0% 18.1% North America -84.4% 5.7% Latin America -72.2% 4.1% Middle-East -75.5% 5.4% Asia-Pacific -92.2% 2.1% French Overseas Territories -19.8% 17.9% Total Paris Aéroport -73.5% 100%





Paris Aéroport



(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Jan. 2021 % change

2021/2020 Last 12 months % change 2021/2020 Connecting Passengers(1) 289,527 -72.1% 3,031,306 -75.3% Connecting rate 29.4% +2.8pts 22.5% -0.2pt Seat load factor 63.8% -19.8pts 65.6% -21.0pts

(1) Departing passengers

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle. Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2020, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 33 million passengers and 1.8 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly and more than 96,3 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area. The Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4.700 million and net income at €588 million.

Registered office: 1. rue de France. 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296.881.806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

1 Group traffic @100%. Group traffic @100% in 2020 includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport as of January 1st, 2019.

2 Following the implementation of TAV Airports' share buyback program, Groupe ADP holds, as of 30 September 2020, 46.38% of TAV Airports (compared to 46.12% previously).

3 See press releases of 20 and 26 February, and 7 July 2020 on the stake acquisition in GMR Airports.





