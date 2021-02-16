NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME
February 16, 2021
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Andrew
|Last Name(s)
|Mackenzie
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|B Ordinary shares
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MM408
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|£1,345.20p
|Volume
|7, 396
|Total
|£99,490.99
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
|
7, 396
£1,345.20p
£99,490.99
|Date of transaction
|February 15, 2021
|Place of transaction
|London
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell International B.V.
The Hague, NETHERLANDS