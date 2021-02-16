CEA GRENOBLE RENEWS ITS CONFIDENCE IN ATM GROUP:

NEW CONTRACT OF 2.3 MILLION EUROS OVER 5 YEARS

February 16, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Key points

ATM Group wins a tender launched by CEA Grenoble. This security contract was initially won by ATM Group in 2013 and has already been renewed once.

As part of the security sector's dronification strategy, Delta Drone and ATM Group are creating a comprehensive training stream dedicated to security guards, combining the curriculum of their respective training centres, Technidrone and AMF.

Following a public tender initiated by the CEA Grenoble, covering missions to screen entrances and monitor the various events organised within the premises of the site, ATM Group, a private security company operating since January 2013, was selected to continue to carry out these missions. The new contract will begin in April 2021, for a total of 5 years. It represents a total amount of 2.3 million euros, or 460K euros per year.

This is the second time that ATM Group has been renewed on the CEA Grenoble site, which reflects the quality of its services over the long term.

ATM Group is the traditional private security arm of the Delta Drone Group, which owns 65% alongside the two managers - founders of the company. Its activity mainly concerns a clientele of large industrial groups, public companies and administrations.

For all these customers, security is a major and growing challenge, requiring innovation and gradually combining traditional means and technological tools to serve the best efficiency, including in terms of preventing the risks that security guards may face in the event of an incident. In terms of technology tools, video surveillance has been used to monitor a site from a checkpoint, or at least part of the site depending on the number of cameras. Today, drone systems add the decisive advantage of mobility, and thus the ability to project a deported eye in all places, regardless of the configuration and size of the site.

Of course, these drone systems must fit into the existing device. It is therefore essential that they are supervised and/or operated by existing personnel, including security guards.

For that purpose, Delta Drone and ATM Group have decided to create a comprehensive training channel dedicated to security guards, both in the group and outside. In the form of modules, the training course incorporates on the one hand the various regulatory training required to practice the profession of security guard. On the other hand, it offers the possibility for training units to become drone systems operators.





This new training stream benefits from the expertise of the training centres present within the group, Technidrone for the "drone" part, AMF for the "safety trades" part.

The registration process has started since the beginning of the year, with the first sessions starting in the second quarter of 2021. The training course will initially be offered at the Dardilly (69) and Valbonne (06) sites. It will also be available in "intra-enterprise" mode for any private security company wishing to train its security guards.

