CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we celebrate National Eating Disorders Awareness Week this year, February 22 to 28, 2021, we should include important discussions on recovery as we contemplate the theme for this year - “Every Body has a Seat at the Table.”

Exploring whether or not someone is worthy of a seat that the table is very similar to the common phrase of “I’m not sick enough to get help.” Just as the theme states: “EVERY BODY has a seat at the table.” This includes all individuals with different body shapes and sizes. All should be given the opportunity to get the help needed.

“Often, individuals who are suffering will walk away from the recovery table because they feel they are not at a low enough weight, or they don’t look a certain way or they don’t have medical complications yet,” said Camille Williams, MA, LCPC, therapist at Timberline Knolls, a leading treatment center for women and adolescent girls with eating and co-occurring disorders. “These are all reasons individuals do not feel worthy of recovery.”

There’s a lot of pressure associated with eating disorder recovery in terms of looking a certain way or having a certain type of struggle. Many times, individuals reject treatment itself because they themselves feel rejected.

“This important awareness effort is providing a space to explore these beliefs and the stigma that is attached to what makes someone worthy of recovery,” adds Williams.

We live in a society where sitting at a table and having a healthy relationship with food is not often promoted, which makes it meaningful for all to be invited to the recovery table. Unfortunately, our society gives “permission” for those in smaller bodies to eat, and often does not give “permission” for those in larger bodies to eat or to eat a variety of foods. This is an extremely harmful and judgmental stereotype and stigma that only further perpetuates eating disorder behaviors.

“All bodies require food as a fundamental and basic need and it is preposterous that someone would not deserve to sit and eat because of their body shape or size,” said Williams. “Recovery from any eating disorder requires unconditional permission to eat in ways that honor the body and a meaningful life.”

For more information about National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, visit: https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/get-involved/nedawareness

About Timberline Knolls:

Timberline Knolls is a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls, ages 12 and older, with eating disorders, substance abuse, trauma, mood and co-occurring disorders. Located in suburban Chicago, residents receive excellent clinical care from a highly trained professional staff on a picturesque 43-acre wooded campus. An adult partial hospitalization program (PHP) with housing, is also available for women to step down or direct admit. For more information call 877.257.9611 or visit www.timberlineknolls.com. We are also on Facebook – Timberline Knolls, LinkedIn – Timberline Knolls and Twitter – @TimberlineToday.

Attachment

MaryAnne Morrow Timberline Knolls 602-359-6989 maryanne.morrow@timberlineknolls.com