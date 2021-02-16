SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology TM (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, announced today that it has been selected as the CloudHealth by VMware Global Partner of the Year.



Partner of the Year winners are identified as standouts among hundreds of global cloud solution providers. The award places Rackspace Technology at the top of a group of top-level cloud MSPs experiencing rapid growth, while showcasing best practices in customer success. Awardees are recognized for their technical expertise, innovation and the great value they bring to our joint customers. Rackspace Technology recently received the honor during the 2021 CloudLIVE Solution Provider Virtual Summit.

“We are proud to recognize Rackspace Technology as the 2020 CloudHealth Partner of the Year. Rackspace Technology has consistently exhibited their commitment to providing value through our partnership, as they’ve demonstrated best practices in cloud management, provided exemplary customer support, and delivered significant year-over-year growth. Congratulations Rackspace Technology - we are honored to partner with you as we continue to develop innovative new solutions that will drive success for our customers around the globe,” said Joe Kinsella, CloudHealth VP and CTO.

Rackspace Technology has integrated CloudHealth into service offerings across major hyperscaler cloud providers (Amazon Web Service (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft), VMware Private Cloud, and datacenters, giving customers a consolidated cost overview of their multi-cloud estate. CloudHealth empowers Rackspace Technology to help organizations realize key FinOps outcomes around reducing infrastructure bills while gaining visibility and control of cloud spend with both ongoing Managed Services as well as Professional Services.

“We’re honored to be a Global CloudHealth Partner of the Year,” said Jeff DeVerter, CTO Solutions at Rackspace Technology. “We’ve worked with VMware for over a decade to help customers reap the full benefits of the cloud. Our continued partnership enables us to continue to serve as trusted advisors to our customers, helping businesses decrease costs, remain competitive and scale.”

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

